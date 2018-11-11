Ballers, shot-callers

Photo by Jonathan Rodriguez

It’s time for basketball!

The men’s team is looking to bounce back from last season’s disappointing performance, in which they won only five conference games and 11 games overall. The women’s team, however, is looking to improve a strong showing from the 2017-2018 season, with a 7-7 conference record and 17-13 overall record. Both teams performed better at home last year than on the road, and look forward to continuing that home-court dominance with the help of the ORU student body.

This season there are a few big changes on the men’s roster. The team added eight new players in the offseason, including four-time Latvian Youth Champion Francis Lācis and top high school prospect Kennedy Milton. The Golden Eagles expect much from these new additions, especially Milton, who was recruited to address the team’s need for a solid player at the guard position. With all the newcomers, ORU is looking for veterans like Emmanuel Nzekwesi to step up as leaders and bring the newbies up to speed.

Women’s head coach Misti Cussen will be looking for at least nine wins this season to put her over 100 career wins as a head coach. Seven of last year’s guards are returning, including 2017-2018 Summit League All-Newcomer Team member, Maya Mayberry, and Lakota Beatty, who was forced to sit out of last season. ORU also signed NJCAA All Region Two Tournament Team member Sabela Reigosa, and freshman Raelene Eddens, who played for the OKC Storm.

All ORU staff, faculty and students can get into home games for free with their Golden Eagle Card.