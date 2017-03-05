By standing pat, Celtics missed chance to take control of East

There are just six weeks left in the NBA regular season, and teams have separated themselves as contenders and pretenders in both the Eastern and Western conferences. During last week’s trade deadline several of the contenders made moves to better position their organizations for a playoff push, except the Boston Celtics, who decided to stand pat at the deadline.

The Celtics have one of the more well-rounded rosters in the NBA with bonified scorer/lead guard Isaiah Thomas, young athletic wings in Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder, a low post presence in Al Horford and experienced bench. While standing pat is an understandable decision for Boston general manager Danny Ainge, it was a bit of a surprise considering the caliber of players on the market and the team’s proximity to the top seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

The Cavs and the Raptors both improved heading into the playoffs with pre-deadline moves. The Cavaliers acquired sharpshooter Kyle Korver on Jan. 7 to help space the floor and bolster an already strong bench. The Raptors followed suit by trading for power forward Serge Ibaka to give Toronto one of the more potent starting lineups in the NBA. These acquisitions make the Celtics’ decision to not make a move even more puzzling.

The Celtics currently sit second in the Eastern conference and by acquiring a marquee name like Butler, Cousins or George, they could have improved their roster and become a major threat to LeBron James and the Cavs reign of power in the East.

Jimmy Butler, DeMarcus Cousins and Paul George were all on mediocre teams before the trade deadline passed. New Orleans jumped on the opportunity to get Cousins for nothing leaving Butler and George as the two best players on the market. Both players would have given the Celtics a legitimate superstar to pair with an already sound nucleus of young players as well as two players who could matchup against LeBron James in the playoffs.

I imagine the Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers would have gladly dealt with Boston if the trade included a combination of the following: Jae Crowder/Avery Bradley, Jaylen Brown and multiple first-round draft picks including the Brooklyn Nets 2017 first-round pick, which will likely turn into the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

Inserting Butler or George in place of Bradley or Crowder would not have only been an upgrade, but would have made the Celtics the best team in the East and a legitimate threat to Cleveland. Unfortunately, they were unable to get a deal done due to either being unwilling to trade pieces from their current core or being unwilling to part with the coveted Nets first-round pick (likely to turn into Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball).

Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens have done an excellent job of turning the Celtics into a legitimate contender in the East in the post-Doc Rivers era, but not putting a package together to get a legitimate superstar was a mistake, especially with the other contenders in the conference getting better. While the Celtics are a great team, believing they can beat the Cavaliers as currently assembled is foolish. Especially when they hold all the cards.