Conference opener a victory for Golden Eagle women’s soccer

The Golden Eagles women’s soccer team took a 3-0 win against Western Illinois University on Friday, Sept. 30. Opening their conference season with a victory, the Golden Eagles currently hold a 1-0 record in Summit League play.

Late in the first half of the match, ORU’s Jordan Langebartels put the team on the board by tapping in an assisted pass from Caroline Frank. Senior Caitlyn Hanslovan continued the goal scoring with an upper 90 shot to the top right corner of the net off a pass coming from an Anna Gornell minutes after the first goal. The Golden Eagles solidified the lead after Nelly Mamabolo took a goal for herself, a first for her ORU career.

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Hanslovan. “1-0 in conference, that’s a really good start and it gives us a lot of confidence because last year we had to bounce back and win like seven in a row.” She added that she was really proud of the team because they showed grit and they did it for their sisters, an aspect of the game that the team values highly.

Head Coach Roger Bush believes that the team is not only confident in themselves but also in their plan. “Win or lose I think they’ll retain their level of faith in what they’re trying to do. Certainly, a win is a good thing, we know points are difficult to get in the Summit League… now we just need to focus on the very next thing.”

The team now travels to the Dakotas for two conference games against North Dakota State on Friday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. This will be followed with a second conference game against South Dakota on Sunday.