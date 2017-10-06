Fantasy football studs and duds

Studs:

Kareem Hunt-

Rookie running back Kareem Hunt out of Toledo is taking football by storm and rolling through NFL defenses. Hunt rushed for a whopping 148 yards and three touchdowns in his first outing against the New England Patriots, racking up 46 fantasy points against the number one scoring defense a season ago. Last week, Hunt rushed for 81 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns giving Hunt a total of 26 fantasy points. This week, the Chiefs play a 0-2 Chargers team that is struggling, making Hunt a lock for the RB1 spot.

Travis Kelce-

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is competing with Rob Gronkowski to become the NFL’s most lethal tight end. Last week, Kelce recorded a total of 103 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown, giving him a solid 24 fantasy points. This week, the Chiefs play a secondary that is still trying to find his identity, as quarterback Alex Smith is finding his rhythm in the passing game, making Kelce a must start for week three.

Duds:

Jordan Howard-

Second year running back Jordan Howard has struggled recently, putting up a miserable 0.7 fantasy points last week on a total nine carries against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Howard’s backup, Tarik Cohen, put up 13 fantasy points on only seven carries. This week the Bears play a Steelers defense that is reminiscent of the old “Steel Curtain,” making Howard a likely flexed, or benched player, depending on lineups available.

Ezekiel Elliot-

Running back Ezekiel Elliot, who saw a breakout debut in 2016, has been considered the most valuable fantasy running back in the NFL. However, after last week’s abysmal showing of nine carries and a horrendous total of eight rushing yards against a beefy Denver front seven, Elliot has fallen from the RB1 spot to the RB2 position. Struggling to get back to where he was a season ago, Zeke isn’t a “must-sit” this week against a Cardinals team that looks worse than the current Cleveland Browns. Don’t expect Zeke to have a break out game; sophomore slumps are a reality.