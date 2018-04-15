Golden Eagle baseball season midway update

As the season’s midway mark quickly approaches, the Golden Eagles baseball team is experiencing an ebb and flow of wins and losses. Standing with a decent 16-10 record, the longest winning streak ORU has held has been three games. The important statistic—conference wins and losses—is more impressive at a 7-2, comfortably positioning the Golden Eagles as the leader of the Summit League standings.

Not only are the Golden Eagles currently heading in the Summit League, they are also dominating the individual Summit League statistics. Cal Hernandez and Spencer Henson are currently ranked at the top of the batting average statistics, with .361 and .359 respectively.

Noah Cummings ranks first in runs batted (29) and home runs (5). Pitcher Justin McGregor currently holds the best earned run average at 3.35, Grant Townsend is ranked second in total pitching wins and strikeouts and Kyler Stout has recorded the most saves (7) thus far.

Multiple Summit League Player of the Week awards have been earned by the Golden Eagles, including a sweep for the week of March 5 through 11, as Riley Keizor and Stout secured the Summit League Baseball Player of the Week and the Pitcher of the Week awards respectively.

With a strong Summit League performance in their back pocket, the rest of the season is looking bright for the team. The impressive Golden Eagles roster is more than capable of securing the Summit League Championship and getting a bid to the NCAA College World Series in June.

Starting out the season with a sweep of Utah provided a strong indicator of where Golden Eagles baseball stands nationally, as Utah just defeated the top ranked baseball team in the nation–Oklahoma State. The Golden Eagles will face the Oklahoma State Cowboys themselves on Tuesday, May 1, at J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Some other important games coming up for the Golden Eagles include two face-offs with the University of Oklahoma on April 3 and 11, and a match up with Western Illinois, who rolls into town for a weekend series on April 27.

Fans can follow the Golden Eagles as they finish out the season by tuning in to the ORU Sports Network, and they can also receive updates on the team by downloading the apps Golden Eagles Live and ORU Front Row.