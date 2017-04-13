Golden Eagles do just enough, squeeze past No. 11 Oklahoma 3-2

There wasn’t much offense, but the Golden Eagles had a little bit more than the Sooners as ORU defeated No. 11 Oklahoma 3-2 on Tuesday evening. After a successful weekend against Fort Wayne, ORU came to play in front of a sold out J.L. Johnson Stadium.

Neither team’s starter had their best stuff as far as control was concerned on Tuesday night.

ORU starter Logan Michaels struggles came in the first three innings, walking three Sooners. Oklahoma took advantage of Michaels’ control issues, loading the bases in the top of the third. Michaels spiked a fastball that would roll to the backstop giving Oklahoma an early 1-0 lead.

“I don’t think Logan had his best stuff of the year, didn’t have his command, but we ask guys to compete and I thought he competed well in his time. I thought our bullpen was lights out,” said Head Coach Ryan Folmar. “Grant was really good. Bryce had his best stuff of the year and Kyler does what he does.”

The Golden Eagles didn’t wait around, putting the pressure on Sooners starter Austin Hansen, who struggled with his command in the bottom of the fourth putting the first two hitters of the inning on-base. Center fielder Noah Cummings continued to be the ORU’s go-to-guy as he laced a two-run double into the left field gap to give ORU a 2-1 lead. Shortstop Dylan Snypes’ sacrifice bunt added a run giving ORU a 3-1 lead.

The loss was the first in the career of Hansen.

“This last week we finally started hitting the ball again. Got 15 hits in two of the games and scored almost 15 runs a game in the last two so things are rolling right now,” said ORU second baseman new lead-off man Nick Roark. “We squared some balls up tonight and got some good swings. That momentum should carry on through the weekend.”

Senior Grant Glaze was excellent out of the bullpen for ORU. The right-hander pitched 2 2/3 strong innings in relief of Michaels striking three batters and allowing just one walk.

The Golden Eagles will now turn their attention back to Summit League play. ORU swept IPFW last weekend and are looking to do more of the same on the road against Omaha. Junior Justin McGregor (5-0 in 6 starts, 1.74 ERA) will look for his sixth win of the season. McGregor earned the win in his last start against the Mastodons going 7 1/3 innings allowing just one run.

“I thought our crowd was one of the big differences for us tonight. It was a regional type of atmosphere against a regional type of ball club,” said Folmar. ” I’m proud of our guys making an extra play, extra swing, or extra pitch and getting the job done.”

Quick Notes

-ORU moves to 23-9 and are now 2-2 this season against Big 12 opponents. The team has won 14 of the last 16 games this season.

-Roark’s three hits on Tuesday night continued his hot stretch in the last four games. He’s now hitting .529 (9-17) since moving into the lead-off spot on April 7.