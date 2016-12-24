Golden Eagles down UT-Martin in 82-53 victory

Threes don’t always come easy, but for Lakota and Ashley Beatty, their combined 27 points from deep helped push the Golden Eagles to a decisive 82-53 win against the UT-Martin Skyhawks on Saturday afternoon at the Mabee Center.

The ORU women started hot, getting up by as much as 11 in the first quarter alone, but it wasn’t until the second half that they put it away. The Golden Eagles shot 71.4 percent from the field in the third quarter and led by as much as 33 in the fourth.

Lakota Beatty led the team with 18 points, all coming from past the arc. Maria Martianez followed with 16 points and a team-high nine boards. Five Golden Eagles ended the afternoon with 10 or more points.

ORU forced 20 UT-Martin turnovers and had 12 steals. The team was strong off the glass outrebounding the Skyhawks 46-35.

Due to scheduling conflict, Head Coach Misti Cussen was unavailable for comment.

The Golden Eagles are now 6-4 overall and return to play at home Wednesday, Dec. 14 against Mid-America Christian University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.