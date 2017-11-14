Golden Eagles Women’s Basketball preview

NEW PLAYERS:

Maya Mayberry | Freshman | Sister to former player Kaylan Mayberry

Katie Kirkhart | Freshman | All-state golf and basketball prior to ORU

Regan Schumacher | Freshman | 6’1” center straight from Kansas

Sarah Garvie | Sophomore | Native of Burlington, Okla.

Keni Jo Lippe | Freshman | Majoring in Pre-dentistry

RETURNING PLAYERS:

Faith Ihim | Senior | Started 30 games last season and played all 31

Jordan Gilbert | R-Junior | Shot 5.3 points average per game last season

Montserrat Brotons | Sophomore | Shot 100 percent from the field in five straight games last season

Maria Martinez | Junior | Went 10-10 in free throws twice during 2017-2018

Rachel Skalnik | Sophomore | Shot 32.9 percent overall for last season Jordan Doyle | R-Junior | Started 61 games straight from her freshman year until 2016

Player’s Corner:

Words from Faith Ihim:

Q: What does this season look like coming in for you?

“So far, the season is looking pretty good with the newbies on the team. It’s a lot to learn for them but they are picking up pretty fast.”

Q: How does having a young team affect your game personally?

“It makes me have to speak up as a leader and show them and help them out, and answer questions and showing up as an example.”

Q: Any players we should be keeping our eye on this season?

“They’re all good. In particular, watch out for the three ball from Sarah,” said Ihim. “Also, Mayberry’s handles are not far off from her sister, that’s for sure.”

Q: Many teammates last year were affected by injuries; do you have any concerns this season?

“The past years we have dealt with [injury], it is not something new I think. It is just the same old, same old almost. It doesn’t really affect us at all.”

Q: What is your overall expectation this season?

“I have high expectations for the team to win our conference championship. This season feels like it’s pretty bright.”

Thoughts from Coach Cussen:

“We are young and we knew going into this year that Faith Ihim would be our only senior. She, of course, is a special senior, starting for us since day one. The camaraderie and the chemistry of some of these players is probably the best I have ever had here at ORU, even in my years as an assistant coach.

“Last year, we came out of the gate great, we had a big win at OU, a big win over Arkansas and 8-9 in our conference. Then in January and February, we really got hit with the injury bug. This year has the potential to be a bit of a reverse. Jordan Gilbert had an ankle reconstructed back in April. We lost Hillary Hurst to an ACL injury this year in September so we are a little thin in the guard positions, but our front line is the best in the conference. We are strong there, as Gilbert continues to get healthy, and red shirt junior Jordan Doyle, who will be back playing with us by early December. We will see a thin team in [guards] early in Nov. and Dec., but by conference season we should be able to put some things together.”