Homecoming b-ball game recap

On Friday night, Nov. 8, ORU’s men’s basketball team won their first home game of the season defeating Houston Baptist 95-81. The same night, ORU women’s basketball took on and beat Texas State, winning 63-57. The homecoming court was presented with the following winners:
Freshman Queen: Tahlia Lowman
Freshman King: Tatum Buffington
Sophomore Queen: Shekinah Spears
Sophomore King: Keenan Penn
Junior Queen: Nicole Voerman
Junior King: Benjamin Weir
Senior Queen: Rachel Brown
Senior King: Keaton Tillack