Homecoming b-ball game recap

By Brendon Martin on December 12, 2019

On Friday night, Nov. 8, ORU’s men’s basketball team won their first home game of the season defeating Houston Baptist 95-81. The same night, ORU women’s basketball took on and beat Texas State, winning 63-57. The homecoming court was presented with the following winners:

Freshman Queen: Tahlia Lowman

Freshman King: Tatum Buffington

Sophomore Queen: Shekinah Spears

Sophomore King: Keenan Penn

Junior Queen: Nicole Voerman

Junior King: Benjamin Weir

Senior Queen: Rachel Brown

Senior King: Keaton Tillack

Brendon Martin

