How HPE influences students

Every student at Oral Roberts University has to take a Health Physical Education class each semester. This is part of what sets ORU apart from other colleges. The school works to keep its students healthy in mind, body and spirit. However, the HPE classes are always an interesting transition for each student. Kaitlyn Barrington is a Junior Public Relations and Advertising major at ORU and has had her fair share of experience with HPE classes.

“The transition was difficult,” said Barrington. “because at least for me I care about my grades and what they look like so I want to make a good grade there.” Since HPE provides a grade point, for Barrington that meant spending time working out so she could get a good time on the field test.

“I didn’t work out for a couple of years before coming to ORU because I wasn’t involved in athletics anymore,” stated Barrington

It was inconvenient to find time to go to the gym between classes and a social life, but after a few months finding the balance was not so difficult, Barrington said. Barrington stated that HPE was very influential because it made her pay attention to her heart rate and step goals. It has also made her realize how she wants to be able to move and behave when she is older.

“I want to be able to still move around and spread the gospel physically in the future,” said Barrington.

One of the goals of the HPE class is to keep students healthy and working out after graduation. Barrington is one of the students who plans to keep up this active lifestyle after graduation.

“I mean I would like to keep doing cardio just so my heart stays healthy,” Barrington stated. “Though it may be difficult to know what that fully looks like at this stage in life, it is a goal.”

Fitbits are a big part of ORU culture since every student wears one. They help track heart rate, steps and keep the students healthy. They serve as a training tool to teach students how to properly exercise during this stage of their life. That being said, some students may continue wearing them after graduation, while others look forward to a life without one. Barrington is one of the students who plans to quit using her Fitbit after graduation. Her reasoning is that it could become an eyesore in her professional work environment, but that will not stop her from keeping up the healthy lifestyle she learned through it.

“It was kind of difficult to put a time to go work out in my schedule, but I think that I’ve gotten that down now,” said Barrington.

While the transition into HPE and ORU culture might be difficult, it is helpful in the long term.