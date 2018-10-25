LBJ, #23 and B. Bunny, #1

Photo courtesy of ClutchPoints

Rumors have long circled about the production of a sequel to the 1996 classic “Space Jam,” but many people felt like the movie was a sure thing as soon as LeBron James made his decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers. They were right.

Spring Hill Entertainment has announced that “Space Jam 2” will feature LeBron as the star of the TuneStars with Bugs Bunny as his point guard.

More than twenty years after the original Space Jam was released, the sequel is much anticipated. The 1996 version featured Michael Jordan as the star of the team, after the TuneStars recruited him to defend the planet from the invading Monstars. Jordan starred in the film along with other NBA stars such as Larry Bird.

Popular picks for LeBron’s teammates include Dwayne Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul with possible appearances from Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

No other basketball player of the past twenty years has been better suited for the roll, and the film has yet again sparked the debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James for who is the best to ever play the game.

LeBron’s decision to move to LA is controversial among many basketball analysts. With a young and inexperienced squad surrounding LeBron, just how much better the team will be remains unclear. The Lakers fans expect the team to contend for championships every year, something that has certainly been lacking the past few seasons. Regardless, LeBron has already etched his name into the record books.

While the basketball decision may not make complete sense to all, the business decision certainly does. James has been drawn for some time to the Los Angeles area after buying his second home in the city last December. He also co-founded Uninterrupted, which creates videos and podcasts about professional athletes, with his business partner in LA and started Springhill Entertainment, the company set to produce the “Space Jam” sequel, located in LA as well.

Business and basketball continue to side together as LeBron prepares for his 16th season in the NBA. Even more highly anticipated than the upcoming season though may be Space Jam 2, which is set to be released in early 2021.