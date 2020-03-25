Liverpool team remains undefeated

And another one bites the dust — or in football (American Soccer) terms, “bites the net.” Sixty-four, yes, 64 times this season the Reds have found the back of their opponents’ net. With top scorers Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, Liverpool averages 2.37 goals per match. Opponents rarely find such a streak as they have only managed to collectively score 17 goals over 27 matches.

With high-functioning offensive and defensive units, the Reds have yet to lose a league match this season. After 27 attempts, only Manchester United has edged out a draw against Jurgen Klopp’s men while the rest all conceded three points to the top team in the league.

Accruing all these points, Liverpool sits with a comfortable 22-point lead at first place in the Premier League with 79 points overall. Manchester City sits in second place with 57 points toward the title with only 11 matches remaining this season in which to recover the difference.

After winning the UEFA Champions League last year, Liverpool is poised to continue their successful streak and potentially break multiple records.

At most, Manchester City can finish with 90 points this season. If Liverpool prevails in their remaining matches, they could potentially seal the Premier League title on Match Day 31 on March 21 with seven matches left in the season. This would break Manchester City’s record of clinching the title with five matches remaining and Manchester United’s record of sealing the title at the earliest date on April 14, 2001.

Arsenal holds the record for the longest unbeaten streak in Premier League matches with a 49 match stretch. Liverpool is closing in and going on 44.

Manchester City recorded the most points in a season with 100 in the ‘17-‘18 season. With 79 points currently and 33 up for grabs in the remaining weeks, Liverpool is well within reach of this record.

Remaining undefeated over any extended length of time is difficult, but Arsenal ran without a loss for 537 days from May 2003 to October 2004. Liverpool’s latest Premier League loss occurred on Jan. 3, 2019 to Manchester City. If Liverpool can go undefeated through their last 11 league matches they will surpass Arsenal’s record on June 23 this year and achieve the longest undefeated streak in Premier League history.

It is clear Liverpool is on target to finish with a strong, record-breaking season. This season, the Reds anticipate bringing home their first Premier League title in club history and first league championship since 1990.

The Reds will never walk alone, and, by all indications this season, will not walk away emptyhanded.