Making history Sooner or later

Seven NCAA Championships, 48 Big 12 Championships and seven Heisman trophies all belong to one of the highlights of Oklahoma: the University of Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners are one of the best football teams in the country, currently ranked tenth in the nation out of 130 Division 1 teams in the United States according to the Associated Press rankings.

The University of Oklahoma boasts loyal fans of the team, and every year they expect great things, hoping the team brings home another NCAA Championship. Last season, the team made the playoffs, won the Big 12, earned a second consecutive Heisman trophy, and finished 12-2. With this history, the stakes are high.

The Sooners have the chance to make history this year and do something no NCAA school has done before—winning the Heisman trophy for a third consecutive year. The Heisman Trophy, an award for the most outstanding player, is the toughest individual trophy to win in college football, with 11,050 different players in the running.

Since the award was first handed out in 1935, only four teams have ever won it two years in a row. Oklahoma could be the first to win it three years in a row. These chances rest on one man—quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Initially playing for the University of Alabama, Hurts decided to transfer to the University of Oklahoma in January 2019. Hurts immediately settled into his new role as starting quarterback and set the NCAA on lookout after throwing for 332 yards, three touchdowns and rushing for 176 yards in his first game.

This season, he has thrown for 2,469 yards, 21 touchdowns and rushed for 801 yards. His case for the Heisman is fairly strong, but he faces competition from his former teammate, the starting quarterback for the University of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa.

Whether you are a diehard fan or enjoy watching college football leisurely, the Sooners provide an array of potential records to root for this season.