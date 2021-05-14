Matsuyama looking good in green

Master’s winner, Hideki Matsuyama, had tears in his eyes walking off the 18th green. His caddie, Shota Hayafuji, collected the 18th hole’s flagstick as a memento, seemingly turning to face the fairway. He slowly removed his hat and bowed as a mark of respect to the famed Augusta, Georgia course.

The 29 year old native of Japan won the 2021 Masters by one stroke, holding off against Masters rookie Will Zalatoris, 2015 champion Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele to become the first men’s major championship winner from Japan.

Congratulating Matsuyama, Five-time Masters winner Tiger Woods tweeted, “Making Japan proud Hideki. Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This historical @TheMasters win will impact the entire golf world.”

This amount of achievement and recognition would ignite at least some clicks of the heel, yet Matsuyama remained poised. There was no big horah, no celebratory dance or climb into his caddie’s arms, understating the title of being the first Asian-born golfer to claim a green jacket, a sterling silver replica of the Masters Trophy, a gold medal and $2.07 million dollars. The lack of reaction isn’t out of the ordinary for him. Matsuyama is known as the man who used a rain delay to play games on his phone while waiting in his car. While his preferred muteness is unsettling for his opponents, they also see him as quite the character and diligent golfer.

According to an interview with the New York Times, Adam Scott, the 2013 Masters winner who has known Matsuyama for years recognized him as, “an intense character, actually, even though we don’t really see that, I mean, and obsessive about his game.”

Schauffele, who was paired with him for the final round, compared him to a robot. “He played like a winner needs to play. He was like a robot.”

Matsuyama celebrated in his own way. Right as the final putt went in, “I really wasn’t thinking of anything,” Matsuyama told the media during his press conference. “But then hugging Xander [Schauffele] … when I saw my caddie, Shota and hugged him, I was happy for him because this is his first victory on the bag. And then it started sinking in — the joy of being a Masters champion.”

One has to wonder how Matsuyama’s scale of achievement is formatted. Learning golf from his father, he was crowned as the low amateur, when he played in the Masters for the first time in 2011. He tied for 27th, having shot a 68 in the third round. It’s important to know that higher scores are worse in golf. Yet this was a significant moment for the amateur, building resilience to rank higher.

“It gave me the confidence that I could play here,” he said to NYT. “I could play professional golf as a career.”

He would later join the PGA Tour in 2013 where he buried his head in his hands and sobbed. His big break however was in 2017, when he placed second at the United States Open.

This moment opened the floodgates to interrogate Matsuyama at every hole. Among the Japanese press, it’s common to refrain that while Matsuyama doesn’t speak much English, well, he doesn’t speak much Japanese either. There have been multiple reports that it’s harder to interview him than any other player on Tour.

Although he is anxious to be interviewed, he grew to understand his professional obligations. In 2017 he announced that he had married months earlier and that he and his wife had a child.

“It’s not my favorite thing to do, to stand and answer questions. And so with fewer media, it’s been a lot less stressful for me, and I’ve enjoyed this week.”

Matsuyama is an anxious yet intense player. He jittered on the opening hole when a drive into the trees led to a bogey. He lost his four-shot lead into a one-stroke advantage after two birdies shot by Masters rookie Zalatoris.

Matsuyama was quick to rebound, landing three birds and creating a six-shot cushion that Sunday. Schauffle came close, pulling within two shots after the 15th hole. Due to the wind, Schauffele’s tee shot on the par-3 16th bounced off the hill and dribbled into the pond. His third shot went into the gallery, giving him a triple-bogey 6. Matsuyama bogeyed three of his last four holes. His tee shot thumped right onto the green, 41 feet from the pin, winning the game. Although rusty from the postponed season, this win was a collaborative effort. Matsuyama told NYT that he had brought a coach with him from Japan.

“He’s been a great help, a great benefit,” Matsuyama said. “Things that I was feeling in my swing, I could talk to him about that.” He added: “He always gives me good feedback. He has a good eye. It’s like having a mirror for my swing, and it’s been a great help for me. We worked hard, and hopefully, now it’s all starting to come together.”

That hard work has paid off, not only is he being recognized for being the first Asian-born golfer to win the Masters, but also one of the world’s most famous golfers. This is partly because he’s Japan’s most famous golfer. Before the Covid travel restrictions, dozens of media members from Japan would travel to every tournament he played.

Eiko Oizumi, a freelance golf writer in Japan, told NBC, “Because Hideki is the only Japanese player who has the possibility to win the big events around the world, Japanese people expect him to win majors.”

Fortunately, the Masters was the ultimate prize. He has raised the standards for his fellow Japanese golfers.

“I can’t say I’m the greatest [golfer in Japan’s history]. However, I’m the first to win a major, and if that’s the bar, then I’ve set it.”

Since the Olympics will be coming to his homeland later this year, there will be immense pressure on his shoulders to bring home a gold medal. There have already been calls for Matsuyama to light the Olympics Cauldron for the Summer Games. For now, we’ll cherish the moment when he won the Green Jacket and held the famous trophy.