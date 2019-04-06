ORU baseball claims victory over Oklahoma Sooners

On April 2, ORU baseball took on the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, OK.

The Golden Eagles and the Sooners were a tough matchup for each other as both teams held the other to just two runs through ten innings. However, the momentum began to shift with an eighth inning solo home run from ORU center fielder Blake Hall.

Boasting a 22-8 record for this season, the Sooners are off to a strong start, making this win for the Golden Eagles all the more impressive. ORU, 14-12, gave up a run in the first inning when third basemen Brylie Ware drove a double down the left field line, driving in his teammate, shortstop Brandon Zargoza, all the way from first base.

ORU responded in the second inning thanks to catcher Riley Keiszor cashing in a solo home run, but the Sooners response was quick as they took the lead again in the third inning on a sacrifice fly from Hardman.

Neither team scored again until that eighth inning solo homer from ORU.

For OU, freshman Ben Abram struck out a personal best nine batters over seven innings.

For the Golden Eagles, pitcher Hunter Swift (2-0) claimed the victory while Spencer Henson picked up his second ever save for Oral Roberts.