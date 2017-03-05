ORU Baseball scorching hot on first road trip of the season

The ORU baseball team is looking to stay hot amid an eight-game road trip. The Golden Eagles are currently 4-0 on the trip including a sweep over Alabama last weekend and a 12-1 victory over Kansas Tuesday afternoon.

The sweep over the Crimson Tide this past weekend moved the Golden Eagles to 4-3 against the SEC over the last two seasons, and Tuesday’s win over Kansas moved them to 5-2 against the Big 12 in the same span.

Right fielder Noah Cummings has swung well and has been the team’s hottest hitter to start the season. The Alpine, California native is hitting .469 (15-32) in the team’s first eight games adding four homers and 13 RBI. Through eight games, Cummings is tied for 9th in NCAA in home runs, tied for 21st in slugging percentage (.906) and tied for 23rd in RBI. The Golden Eagles have been flexing their muscles in the first eight games swatting nine home runs as a team so far this season.

“It’s been a carryover from last season. He led our club in hitting a year ago, and he’s a guy who’s turned himself into a really good, sound hitter,” said Head Coach Ryan Folmar. “He’s as good as there is. Hopefully it carries over and rubs off on a couple of other guys.”

The Golden Eagles (7-1 overall) now head up to Minneapolis to take part in the Dairy Queen Invitational at U.S. Bank Stadium (home of the Minnesota Vikings) for a three-game series. The stadium has been transformed from football field to baseball field for the series and resembles the old Hubert H. Metrodome where the Vikings and Twins played until 2013.

ORU will take on Minnesota, Iowa and Hawaii in the series before finishing the road trip Tuesday against Little Rock, who the team swept in the season opening series on Feb. 19.

“A lot of things go into scheduling, but one of the things we try to do is give guys a good college baseball experience. Part of that experience is traveling to different parts of the country,” said Folmar. “When we had the opportunity to get in this tournament, I thought it was an opportunity for our guys to get in a much different atmosphere than they’re going to play in the rest of the year being inside a dome.”

The next game for the Golden Eagles will be tonight when they take on tournament host Minnesota in the first of three games. Bryce Howe will take the ball for ORU. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. at U.S. Bank Stadium.