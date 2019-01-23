ORU basketball winter recap

While chestnuts were roasting on the open fire and folks were dressed up like Eskimos, the ORU men’s and women’s basketball team were hard at work on the court. So, in case you missed it, here’s a recap:

The Golden Eagles seem to be counting their wins and losses by the chance of a coin toss––with the first ten flips landing at expense of the ORU men’s team as they round out their last 11 with a head-throbbing 4-7 record. And then, with the next set of flips landing in favor of the women’s team as they brought both programs back to equilibrium with seven wins and four loses––a stretch that has given both programs an even 11-11 record through December where they look to build momentum in conference play.

This December, the men not only visited an SMU squad that recently came off a dominating 20-point Hurricane beat down, but they also visited a Power Five conference team that flexed their muscle as the Eagles fell 80-64 to Mizzou. Not to mention, ORU had to buckle down against a formidable Wichita St. Shocker team shortly after they found their footing against Richmond (59-52).

All of these games gave way to conference play, a stretch that started hot for the men in gold and blue but has since stuttered as they have dropped their last two to Fort Wayne (94-69) and South Dakota St. (84-65), the reigning Summit League champs. Regardless, the Eagles look to bounce back as they play host three of their next four games against South Dakota, Denver and South Dakota St. With wins against three of their next four, the Eagles will look to scale the Summit and sour high into March, so let the madness begin.

As for the women, they sit just above .500 as they are eager to boost that resume with a win against South Dakota. A feat that would propel them into second overall in the Summit League because “none defeats the GOLD and BLUE,” so keep an out for these Eagles because victory is just in sight.