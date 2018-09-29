ORU soccer alive and kickin’

ORU Women’s Soccer Update

The non-conference season for the ORU Women’s Soccer team has featured some big victories as well as hard-fought losses. The girls are playing big-

name schools and learning more about each other with every game. With wins against Portland State, UT Rio Grande Valley and Sam Houston State, the team is hungry as they are preparing to take on Summit League conference play.

The girls are working to discover what works best for their style of play as well as how to combine their talents to become a cohesive unit. Picked third in the Summit League preseason poll, the girls are expecting big things out of the 2018 season. The roster consists of a variety of players, all of which will be making contributions to propel the team toward their goals.

A major contribution from ORU goalkeeper Ryliegh Bohnenstiehl allowed her to claim the season’s first Defensive Player of the Week honor after helping the Golden Eagles to the UTRGV Tournament title.

The team has dropped a few recent games to Saint Louis and Southeast Missouri State, but is looking to bounce back.

In the midst of the hustle, the girls take time to remember they are playing for a higher purpose. The team has chosen 1 Corinthians 10:3 as their team verse, which references how the Israelites “all ate the same spiritual food.” This promotes unity and oneness among their team, reminding them to be grateful when they step onto the field.

An attitude of gratefulness combined with a fierce, tenacious style of play is the foundation they are building their success on this season.