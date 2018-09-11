ORU soccer hits the ground running

Men

ORU soccer season is in full swing, and team United has moved on from their back-to-back preseason wins as the team mojo keeps rolling. Momentum builds as the Golden Eagles have started the season well. Coming off a 1-0 overtime win at Drake University the team seems to be coming together. Scoring in the 92nd minute, Tarik Nicholls notched his first goal of the season to send ORU home with a hard-fought “dub.”

Regardless of their loss Sunday, the young ORU squad looks promising. They played another tough and exerting game only to fall short to a heartbreaking stoppage time goal, no thanks to Bradley’s Roman Schindler. His second of the day came off a header that hit the goalkeeper but continued on in for the game winning score.

Women

The women’s team has had a similar experience to the men’s team as they have won both their preseason games, lost a game and won one. Just like the men’s team they are a young and exciting squad to watch as they too are finding their footing with new faces and different styles of play.

Their most recent game on Sunday was just as impressive as their preseason wins. The girls capitalized on early mistakes and pressured Lamar University to force a solid 3-1 outing. However, again in the final five minutes of the game, the Golden Eagles gave up a penalty to give the Cardinals their second goal of the day bringing the tally to a final 3-2 win for the gold and blue, an impressive outing that gives the girls momentum as they take on Sam Houston State Friday night.