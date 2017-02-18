Romano to pitch for Team Italy in 2017 World Baseball Classic

ORU baseball will be represented on the global stage this spring as former Golden Eagle and current Toronto Blue Jays minor leaguer Jordan Romano has been selected to pitch for Team Italy in this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Romano, native of Markham, Canada, pitched one season for ORU back in 2014 as the team’s closer going 3-4 with a 2.66 ERA and racked up 12 saves in 29 appearances before being drafted by his hometown Blue Jays. WBC rosters were announced Feb. 7 on MLB Network.

“My agent discussed the possibility of being on the team. [He] and Team Italy’s camp talked and they said I had a good chance of pitching for them. I had a good idea that I would be on the team, but I found out [last Wednesday], when the final rosters were released,” said Romano. “My grandparents and my dad were born in Italy and came to Canada about 40 years ago. I’m really proud to represent [the country] because it’s a prominent part of my heritage.”

After undergoing Tommy John Surgery in early 2015, Romano made a successful return to the mound in 2016. This past season for the Lansing Lugnuts (Toronto’s Class A-affiliate), Romano went 3-2 with a 2.11 ERA in 14 starts. While MLB All-Stars Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and Javy Baez are all lurking in pool play, Romano is looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s a real honor to be selected to even play in this tournament. This will be the best competition I’ve faced by far in my career,” said Romano. “I’m just excited to compete against the best of the best.

Romano will be the first Golden Eagle to play in a WBC and his former teammates and coaches are excited to watch their former closer pitch.

“We are very excited and proud of Jordan. It is great to see former players leave ORU and have success, especially on the global stage,” said Folmar. “The WBC is the baseball version of the Olympics and what a special privilege to be able to represent your country.”

Team Italy travels to Jalisco, Mexico to take on Team Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela in Pool D of the WBC. The Italians open pool play on March 9 against host Mexico and sluggers Adrian Gonzalez and Khris Davis. First pitch for the game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CST, and all games can be seen on MLB.TV with select games also airing on MLB Network.