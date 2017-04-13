Scott Sutton out as ORU men’s basketball head coach

Longtime ORU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Sutton has been removed from his position after serving for 18 seasons, the university announced Monday afternoon.

It was a disappointing season for ORU men’s basketball as the team finished the season 8-22, the worst season since 1993 and the worst season in Sutton’s 18-year tenure as head coach. The team finished below .500 for the second consecutive season and missed the Summit League Tournament in 2017.

“We appreciate Scott’s outstanding record, his loyalty and his long term service to the University,” said Athletic Director Mike Carter via press release. “He will forever be a part of our great history. We love Scott and his family and wish him the very best.”

The press release did not give a specific reason for the school’s decision to relieve Sutton of his duties as head coach. Assistant Coach Rodney Perry will take over as the team’s interim head coach while the search for a permanent replacement for Sutton begins. Perry was hired to be part of Sutton’s staff prior to the 2016-2017 season.

“We are grateful that we have such a quality young coach to assume the reigns at this time,” said Carter. “We are excited about the future of this program.”

Sutton, a two-time Summit League Coach of the Year, led ORU to three consecutive NCAA tournaments from 2006-2008 and is the school’s all-time leader in wins. He finishes with a final record of 328-247 in 18 seasons.

Carter was not available for any further comment.