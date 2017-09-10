Season debut a victory for ORU mens soccer against Incarnate Word

In their season debut match Friday, Aug. 25 the ORU Men’s Soccer team proved successful in creating a 1-0 victory against visiting opponent Incarnate Word.

At this point, the Golden Eagles hold a 2-1 record in exhibition play. The fresh start is welcomed after a record of 6-10-2 from last year. The squad welcomes 17 newcomers alongside their returning 14 players.

Both teams would show defensive strength as neither team would put up a single point in the first half. The first half was completely defensive for both the Golden Eagles and Cardinals. In the second half of play ORU would pick up the pace offensively and took 13 shots.

The scoreless game took a turn when freshman Dante Brigada received a ball from senior captain Santiago Riveros who won the ball with a left side slide tackle. Brigada took advantage from 16 yards and scored the first goal of the game, unassisted.

“Dante is a special player, he stepped on and was excellent against Tulsa,” said Head Coach Ryan Bush. “He was Oklahoma player of the year. So we expect him to come in and do big things. The expectations were high and he delivered.” It was Brigada’s debut goal that would determine a 1-0 final score in favor of the Golden Eagles.

“I thought we did well, we’ve got a lot of players out with injury,” said Bush. “We started a lot of freshmen and I think they did a really good job. They kind of played on a rollercoaster and there were a few moments which I think you can expect from a younger player.”

Returning this season alongside Riveros, are the previous Summit League All-Newcomer selections Thibaut Giguel and Tyler LaCourse, who is currently out for injury. Giguel played a full 90 minutes in the team’s opening match, saving four shots from the Cardinals.

Sunday, Aug. 27, the ORU men’s soccer team went up against the Wisconsin Badgers at Case Soccer Complex. The game ended in a 1-1 tie after two overtime periods concluded. The Golden Eagles look to continue their season on Friday, Sept. 1, against Rutgers University here at 7 p.m.