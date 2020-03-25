Student athlete breaks NCAA record

Growing up in a household where both parents are coaches makes the life of an athlete quite natural to Keni Jo Lippe.

In 2013, as she was going into her freshman year of high school in Adair, OK, Lippe’s basketball coach laid out the options that were in front of her — either choosing to pursue softball or basketball. Lippe chose basketball.

That decision led her to become a Golden Eagle, and this season marks the third that Lippe has played as a guard for ORU women’s basketball.

Lippe is a junior majoring in sports management and is determined to obtain her master’s in education after she completes her undergrad. Her eyes are set on a career as a science teacher and sports coach. While a full-time student and basketball player, Lippe still aims to keep her family first, including her dog, Otis.

“We honestly play sports all of the time together. There is a me outside of basketball, but it is still basketball, just with family,” Lippe stated.

The fruits of Lippe’s labor are showing up this season. According to the Summit League, in January she was the 21st player in program history to reach 1,000 points in her collegiate career.

On Feb. 10, Lippe received her first athlete of the week honor this season and second of her career. She holds the single-game scoring record in the Summit League with 46 points against North Dakota State University. With that performance, she held the NCAA record for most points in a single game by any Division I women’s basketball player this season.

This season hasn’t been the easiest for the women’s basketball team, but through all of the ups and downs, the team has come together to get the job accomplished. As a player, Lippe has enjoyed watching her teammates grow throughout the years.

“To be around people who are on the same journey as I am and to help them through their struggles and have them help me with mine… I think it is so cool to see people grow and overcome,” Lippe explained.

The women’s basketball team currently holds fourth place in the Summit League conference standings with one game remaining in this conference season. The last home game and senior night is on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. against Purdue Fort Wayne.