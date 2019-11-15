The curse of the cup

The Tulsa Oilers opened their 2019-20 season under the glimmer and glory of the Stanley Cup at the BOK Center.

On Oct. 19, Tulsa hosted the prize possession of the National Hockey League (NHL), the famous Stanley Cup. Defending Stanley Cup Champions, the St. Louis Blues organized the cup’s trip to Tulsa with the Oilers general manager, Taylor Hall. The Oilers serve as the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) affiliate of the NHL’s St. Louis Blues.

“We could go to different cities like we are here now in Tulsa, with the ECHL, and we’re promoting their home opener tonight,” one of the individuals in charge of transporting the Stanley Cup, Howie Borrow, explained to the Tulsa Beacon. “We’re always doing something to promote the game and to be able to share the Stanley Cup with people all over the world.”

Hockey fans filled the hallways and floors of the BOK Center anxiously waiting in line to catch a personal picture with the Stanley Cup or even put an arm around it. After the game, fans took to the ice for more pictures with the prized cup.

The night kicked off what marks the Oiler’s sixth ECHL season, defending Mountain Division Champions and coming off a strong 2018-19 year with a 58.3% win percentage.

Fittingly, the Oilers won their season opener 5-2 against the Kansas City Mavericks. This season, the Oilers record is 2-6 so far, and their schedule boasts a total of 72 home and away games, giving fans plenty of chances to see the team in action.

“For more than 20 years it’s been widely believed touching the conference championship trophy is bad luck,” wrote Travis Durkee of Sporting News.

Perhaps this “curse” is an explanation of the Oilers 2-6 record or maybe it is nothing more than superstition.

At the BOK Center, all games on Monday to Saturday will begin at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday games will kick off at 4:05 p.m. In true Tulsa Oilers fashion, following every home game the team will host a postgame skate with the players.

Throughout the fall and spring, Tulsans have a myriad of opportunities to determine for themselves whether or not this “curse” has struck the city of Tulsa and its beloved hockey team, the Tulsa Oilers.

