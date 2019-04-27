Tiger Woods makes a comeback

On Sunday, April 14, the age-old adage “actions speak louder than words” rang true yet again. Tiger Woods’ performance made the resounding statement that he is still a world-class golfer despite recent years of doubts and criticism.

Woods has had his setbacks. From numerous surgeries, personal scandals and a decade-long title drought, Woods reversed his downward spiral. Despite the odds against him, in one day he stunned the world. In one day, he made one of the greatest comebacks of all time. In one day, he revealed the true Tiger Woods and inspired fans across the globe.

Woods’ latest victory at the 2019 Masters Tournament brought his major title tally to 15.

Just two years ago, he underwent his fourth back surgery, a desperate last attempt to salvage his renowned career. With a shattered public image, it appeared his record-breaking had come to an abrupt end. It seemed Woods had lost everything—his career, his marriage, his popularity and perhaps even his legacy.

Obviously, Woods didn’t settle for this. He took time to heal and recover, clear of the paparazzi and pressure. He got his confidence back and began to be competitive again, attaining his first tournament victory in over five years.

Overcoming numerous physical and emotional obstacles, Woods clawed his way into the Masters and back onto the worldwide stage.

“This is just unreal, to be honest with you. This has meant so much to me and my family, this tournament, and to have everyone here, it’s something I’ll never, ever forget,” said Woods to Golf Channel.

This past weekend reminded sports fans of why they love sports. People love a good comeback. People love seeing the underdog succeed.

So this week’s lesson? As former Titans coach Jeff Fisher puts it, “A setback is a setup for a comeback.”