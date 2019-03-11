Track MVP breaks ORU hurdles/sprints record

Sasha Wells was raised home-schooled and developed mature habits as a young, Bohemian girl. As she grew up, Sasha participated in girl scouts, church marching bands and the Bahamas National Symphony. These activities were fun for her, but Sasha had a passion for something much different—the sport of track.

Wells is a hurdler and sprinter for the ORU track and field team, which isn’t a surprise to those who know where she came from. Track was a popular sport in her household. Her dad was a famous track Olympian and her mom was a track connoisseur.

Growing up, her mom treated her like a professional. She took her to chiropractors, stayed with her after practices and drove her to camps to make sure she would be successful in the sport she so desperately loved.

Today, Wells recently competed with ORU at Summit League Indoor Track and Field Championships hosted by South Dakota State. During her race, Wells broke an ORU school record in a hurdles/sprints set by Krystal Bodie of the time 13.51 with her time of 13.50.

After the race, Wells said she felt ecstatic about breaking the record. She said her teammates were more ecstatic than her as everybody congratulated her on the history-making victory.

Sasha believes this win for the school will bring the athletic department together.

Looking forward, Wells wants to take track to the professional level. And through her career she wishes to inspire kids from her home country to accomplish their dreams and aspirations.

Photo provided by Sasha Wells