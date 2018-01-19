Unrepresentative loss in conference-play for Golden Eagles

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, the ORU Lady Golden Eagles suffered another conference-play loss at home; this time at the hands of the University of South Dakota. The defeat (68-73) was ORU’s fifth consecutive loss to the Lady Coyotes.

An uncharacteristically poor game from Faith Ihim and Maria Martianez definitely hurt, and ORU’s 18 turnovers proved to be too difficult to overcome. “That’s the difference in the game for us- the amount of possessions,” said Head Coach Misti Cussen. “When our two leading players combine for 11 turnovers, you’re giving away possessions that we needed to have in order to finish this one out.”

Despite shooting 51 percent in the field (25-49) and 46 percent from behind the arc, Cussen still attributes the loss to a rushed offense.

“We are not delivering the ball to our open players the way we need to, and we’re not taking the time to finish the way that we need to. There are too many times that we aren’t squaring up all the way and seeing what’s there.” said Cussen.

The discouraging team performance aside, KeniJo Lippe played an exceptional game. She contributed an almost full 40 minutes and a career high of 21 points.

“I’m really happy with KeniJo,” said Cussen. “We put her back in the starting line-up, she [had] a career high, and that’s really exciting that we had that offensive production from her this evening.”

With eight conference games left in the season, the Golden Eagles still have plenty of time to improve.

“It’s disappointing, but we’ve got a lot of basketball left to play- it’s just mid-January and we’ve got some things we’re getting better at it,” said Cussen.

Conference play continues at the Mabee Center for the Golden Eagles this Saturday starting at 2 p.m. as they face the Denver Pioneers.