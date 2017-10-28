Volleyball tops fall Summit League

Volleyball:

The Golden Eagles volleyball team currently stands 11-10 overall, and 8-1 in conference play. This record currently ranks the team number one in the Summit League standings.

Laura Milos, in the first two weeks of October became the third player in Summit League history to tally 2,000 kills, her fourteenth recognition. On Oct. 3, Sports Imports/AVCA awarded her as the division I player of the week. Volleymob named her national player of the week after she hit .417 and .418 against South Dakota State University. Milos holds over 30 kills and six service aces this season. After the match against Denver in October, she was chosen as the Summit League player of the month offensively. Milos also currently leads the league in kills per set, and kills percentages over all and aces per set.

The team started break with a match against Omaha Sunday Oct. 15 resulting in a 3-0 win.

At the end of the break on Friday Oct. 20, the team played against Fort Wayne, leaving with a 3-1, and again Sunday Oct. 22, for a sweep against Western Illinois 3-0.

The Golden Eagles continue their conference season this Friday, Oct. 27 against North Dakota State at the Aerobics Center at 7:00 p.m.

Men’s soccer:

The men’s soccer team closes the season holding a record of 4-8-1, and 2-1 in the Summit League conference.

On Saturday Oct. 14, the Golden Eagles suffered a loss against Eastern Illinois, and on Tuesday Oct. 17 against Southern Methodist University 2-0. The team then took on Denver and fell short 2-0 as the break came to an end.

The team continues their conference season on Saturday, Oct. 28 against Western Illinois, kicking off at 7 p.m. at Case. The match will also be Senior Day for the team, where graduating players will be honored for their final games on the ORU pitch.

Women’s soccer:

After 17 games this season, the Golden Eagles now stand 7-9-1 overall, and 4-2 in conference.

On Friday Oct. 20, the Golden Eagles defeated Omaha 3-0, and on Sunday Oct. 22 against South Dakota State, the team fell short to the Jackrabbits 2-0.

The team celebrated its seniors during the match, honoring graduating athletes Kylie Delis, Madison Stuckey, Alexia Herrera, Caitlyn Hanslovan, Amanda Dial and Caroline Frank.

The team’s final season match will be on Sunday at noon in Fort Wayne, Indiana against the Mastodons. After the final match, the Golden Eagles will begin to prepare for the Summit League Championship Tournament on Nov. 2 in Fargo, North Dakota.