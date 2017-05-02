Whatley’s big day at the plate helps send ORU to sweep over Fort Wayne

It wasn’t the prettiest game you’d want to see, but ORU took care of business as they defeated Fort Wayne 11–2 on a wet and windy Sunday afternoon.

The Mastodons drew first blood in the first inning against ORU starter Miguel Ausua. Following a walk and single, Fort Wayne left fielder Jacob Dickson singled back up the middle to give the Mastodons a 2-0 lead.

ORU finally got it going in the bottom of the third. Matt Whatley and Noah Cummings sent back-to-back RBI-doubles down the left field line to tie the game at 2.

“Anytime you get three wins inside your league, it’s a good weekend. We got a lot of guys on the mound, we got a lot of guys at-bats. I thought our guys took a good approach to the weekend,” said Folmar. “What[ley] was probably as good as he’s been all year. Again, we gotta get those guys in the middle going to be good at the end of the year.”

The Golden Eagles took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning putting together a two-out rally as two-run doubles by Cummings and Brent Williams would give ORU a 6-2 lead.

Ausua didn’t have the best stuff, but did just enough to earn the victory Sunday afternoon. He struggled with control as he allowed three walks, but he did strike out a career-high eight batters. The Peñuelas, Puerto Rico native earned his team and Summit League-leading eighth victory of the season.

Whatley led the Golden Eagles at the plate Sunday. The ORU backstop went 4 for 4 at the plate with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI. His average also climbed to .284 after staring the series hitting .262.

“This past week, we broke the swing down a little bit. Just made it as simple as possible and kind of went back to the old ways,” said Whatley. “Fortunately, it worked out for me today.”

ORU made the most of their opportunities going 7 for 14 with two outs and 7 for 22 with runners in scoring position. The team also hit a season-high six doubles on the afternoon for the third time this season.

The Golden Eagles will now go on the road following their brief homestand. The team will travel to Fargo, North Dakota to take on Summit League opponent North Dakota State. Junior Justin McGregor (7-0, 2.59 ERA) will take the hill for ORU. Following the series against North Dakota State, ORU will take on Wichita State next Tuesday.

“You look at our year up to this point, we only have 11 losses and six of those came in a 12 day stretch as we’ve talked about before. Outside of that stretch, we’ve been very consistent,” said Folmar. “It’s going to take a concerted, focused effort on our end to get where we want to go and be good down the stretch.”

Quick Notes

-Noah Cummings continued his RBI binge adding three more on Sunday afternoon giving him 54 on the season. His 54 RBI would rank fifth in the NCAA as of April 27.

-Miguel Ausua’s eight wins would tie him for first in the NCAA as of April 27.