Women’s basketball shuts the door on Mid-America Christian in 98-63 win

It was raining threes on Wednesday night as sisters Ashley and Lakota Beatty dropped a combined nine from deep for the second time this season, helping the women’s basketball team to its fourth consecutive win. The Golden Eagles were dominant in their 98-63 defeat of Mid-America Christian University at the Mabee Center.

Faith Ihim led the team with her third double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and 14 rebounds. Lakota Beatty followed behind with 18 points. Maria Martianez, Ashley Beatty and Alexa Scott also finished with double digits. Scott had 10 points and seven rebounds, both new career highs.

Even scoring across the board gave the Golden Eagle bench 32 points compared to MACU’s 15.

Defense was a top priority during the contest with the squad posting six blocks and 12 steals, most coming from Martianez, compared to the Evangels’ three and four, respectively.

ORU led the entire game, the largest margin was by 35 points. The Golden Eagles went 42.8 percent (40-83) from the field and 35.7 percent (10-28) from three-point range. MACU’s Mykayla Flores scored 23 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Evangels to take down the home team.

For the second time this season, the Golden Eagles kept their turnovers in single digits with six. The first time came when the team played at Missouri State last week.

The team will travel to Arizona State on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Arkansas on Dec. 21 to finish its non-conference slate.

Head Coach Misti Cussen was unavailable for comment due to a scheduling conflict.