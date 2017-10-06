Women’s regular season closes

ORU women’s soccer claimed a 2-1 win in the final game of regular season play against visiting opponent Rio Grande Valley on Friday, Sept. 22. Currently, the Golden Eagles hold a 3-7-1 record. This time last year, the team’s record was 6-6-1.

It was senior Caitlyn Hanslovan who took the first goal in the back of the net for ORU; her equalizer came off an assist from Nelly Mamabolo. Freshman Rachael Baker, who has been injured most of the season, would score on an unassisted shot from 25 yards, giving way for the Golden Eagle victory.

“I saw the opportunity,” said Baker. “The ball was on the far side and I came to the middle. I made the runner cross and Brianna [McGowen] slipped me in. I tried to cut the ball to Jordan [Langebartels]. The goalie came out and I took the opportunity.”

“We have a great freshman class.We’re excited about how they have performed so far. Next Friday is the first game of league play and those stakes are higher, but I don’t think there will be any performance anxiety,” said head coach Roger Bush. “I think they’re going to be excited and ready to help and serve their team.”

Friday, Sep. 29, the ORU women’s soccer team will face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks for the first conference game at Case Soccer Complex at 7 p.m.

“They have high character, they’re going to bring energy and they are going to be grateful for the opportunity,” said Bush.