Womens Soccer fall to Kansas state; following game cancelled due to hurricane

The Golden Eagles took a loss against Kansas State after the wildcats pulled out goal made in the seventh minute of the match. A rebounded ball came down straight from both hands of a mid-air Raleigh Bohnenstiehl on her season debut night after surgery recovery, replacing Paige Vincent in ORU’s goal.

After becoming a part of the team last spring, South Africans Chamelle Wiltshire and Drishana Pillay in for starters of the match. Substitutes Sierra Beall and Caitlyn Hanslovan came into the match powerfully, along with the appearance of six of the team’s 16 newest members. Throughout the night, both teams took 14 shots throughout the night, and collectively created 13 different fouls.

“We were happy tonight with the young kids, we played a lot of freshmen tonight and we thought that they did well,” said head coach Roger Bush. “We have got a lot of players that can contribute, and coaches need to figure out what the right combination is and that is going to be tough, but it’s a good situation to be in.”

Using the early goal as insurance for the rest of the match, Kansas State was aggressive in keeping ball possession for much of the game. The team hadn’t seen a goal in their six previous games, and were fueled by the shot put on by Wildcat defense Haley Sutter.

The Golden Eagles spent the game striving for steals and looking for chances, and previous offensive player of the year Lexi Jones came in halfway through the first half and fought for several shots throughout the match.

“I felt like in the second half we played closer to the style we want to play, I was happy with that,” said Bush. “The enthusiasm and the energy in the second half, fundamentally and foundationally we know we were created for greatness and we need to be excited to be here.”

The Kansas State wildcats compete in the Big 12 conference, and continue on to play teams like Oklahoma State, Baylor University and Oklahoma University.

The last time the two teams met was an infamous match in Manhattan, Kansas last season, where Kansas State took a similar 1-0 lead and the Golden Eagles created a win late in the match.

The stands shook with the feet of hundreds of students in support of the Golden Eagles, the sound encompassing the feelings of unease as the ball came close to hitting the back of the net many times.

“It was pretty intense at first, we played really well. We have been trying to get a few formations, and trying new things, there are new freshman but it’s been good,” said sophomore midfielder Nelly Mamabolo.“We can pass the ball really well, but we need to keep position and when we get in the final third we need to score.”

With a current season record of 1-2-0 the Golden Eagles were ready to take first road trip of the season and play Sam Houston State in Huntsville, however due to hurricane Harvey reaching southern TX the team did not travel for the match.

The Golden Eagles game against Arkansas State in Jonesboro has been moved to Friday, Sept. 1 due to inclement weather.