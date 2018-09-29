Peer success program continues to grow

“Work as if the outcome depends entirely on you. Pray as if the outcome depends entirely on God.” This was the life motto drilled into the members of the Eagle Team during their training.

Peer Success coaches, a new program at ORU, was implemented a year ago but has already received numerous accolades from administration, as well as a strong response from the student body.

Peer Success coaches are under the umbrella of the Eagle Teams program.

“It was great to gain the ‘we see you’ attention from everyone at the top,” said Cherelle Demps, the director of social media and marketing for the coaches.

This all began one year ago when the Assistant Director of Career Services Sharla Roche was given the opportunity to create a program intended to support students to succeed in their academics.

Although the program is made up of on-campus leadership, it caters to both on-campus students and commuters.

“The reasoning behind this was for students to succeed academically, also for them to connect with resources including upperclassmen,” said Roche.

Although the success of Eagle Teams can be acknowledged by most of the school’s faculty, many of the upperclassmen have noticed the uproar but are not entirely sure of the coaches’ roles.

The purpose is to create an independent student body passionate about community, especially academically.

“Our job is to connect the new students to resources and incoming students,” said Roche. “If we have done our job well, the students would be able to stand on their own.”

The coaches initiated helping students by navigating the hallways and showing them to their classes.

The 2018 fall orientation placed the peer success coach program in the limelight.

During orientation chapel, ORU President Dr. William Wilson urged the current freshmen to take advantage of their peer success coaches.

The coaches took many steps to achieve the recognition they have today. They were misinterpreted as replacing a group of student leaders called Academic Peer Advisors, but the program is a different endeavor to encourage academic success.

“We do not consider ourselves a replacement. Instead we believe seasons come and go. This is ours,” said Roche.