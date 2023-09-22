The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
“Flyin’ West” flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORUs Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021

The Oracle

The Oracle
Recent Stories
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023

“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library

Sevyn Bahntu, Staff Writer
September 1, 2023
Oral+Roberts+University+President+William+Wilson%2C+center%2C+dedicates+the+new+%2418+million+J.D.+McKean+Library+last+week+along+with+guest+speakers+and+members+of+the+Board+of+Trustees.%0A+%0A
Gallery3 Photos
Ceci Howell
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.

J.D. McKean, an Oklahoma City entrepreneur and physician, became a huge follower of Oral Roberts and his ministry even before the university was built.

 

“Brother Roberts’ ministry has been an important and powerful moment in my life ever since I can remember,” said McKean, speaking last week at the dedication ceremony for the campus’ new $18 million library. “My mother was a supporter of his ministry.”

 

He had the privilege of going to every crusade that Roberts had in Oklahoma City over the years, McKean said, highlighting how excited he was to hear about Oral Roberts University being established in 1963.

 

The Holy Spirit spoke to McKean in 1993 with what McKean described as a very “special” and very “specific” word.

 

“It was regarding ORU,” McKean said. “I did exactly what the Holy Spirit told me to do as soon as I could do it. It has a very positive effect on the future of ORU.” 

 

In 1997, in obedience to the Holy Spirit, McKean founded the JDM Foundation, which has provided scholarships for hundreds of ORU students.

 

In recognition of McKean’s long-term support, faculty, staff, students and special guests came together Aug. 18 for the dedication of the J.D. McKean Library, one of three new buildings in the university’s $77 million “Whole Leaders for the Whole World” campaign.

 

McKean described it as “a great honor for this library to bear my name.”

 

“I don’t deserve it,” McKean said, but added that “ORU has been in my spiritual DNA my whole life.”

 

Talking about the building’s design, ORU President William Wilson explained how the Board of Trustees wanted the library to make two statements about the university.

 

“We are committed to academic excellence at ORU,” said Wilson. “We also wanted to make a statement that we are committed to the power of the Holy Spirit in our generation and in 21st century.”

 

Hence, the new library includes technological advancements such as smart TV displays and a virtual-realty Innovation Station, along with a Holy Spirit Research Center.

 

The new library will be a part of every ORU student’s whole life, Wilson said, because “lives are going to be changed, discoveries will be made, assignments will be completed, friendships will be fostered in a quiet way and research will be accomplished.”

 

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, a guest speaker at the library’s dedication ceremony, suggested that the new building captures the essence of ORU’s character.

 

“You cannot have innovation or change without growth,” Hern said. “ORU is always growing the campus, the enrollment and the research taking place here in this very building. Two things are true about this place: ORU is always growing and it’s always going.”

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
Jonathan Merheb, an engineering senior, and his sister Debora Merheb, a nursing junior, record a podcast episode interviewing ORU Adjunct Professor Sarah McCoy, an expert in anatomy and physiology.
ORU siblings create podcast to prove ‘God has answers to your questions’
ORU freshman Ellie Ransdell, left, with arms raised, sings and dances with her Penguin Project students at Tulsa’s Clark Youth Center.
ORU freshman ‘demonstrates the love of Christ’ through song and dance
More in News
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
Student side hustles
Student side hustles
Johnny Biederman, working at A&R Axe Throwing, creating a target for customers to throw axes at.
Maintaining the work-school balance
Phelan Monagan and Sharla Roche collaborating on an email for students inquiring about the financial literacy program.
ORU: making financial literacy a reality
Undergraduate biology lab manager Diego de la Torre, left, looks at research results with William Ranahan, chair of the Biology and Chemistry Department at Oral Roberts University.
Cancer research reveals ‘God showing off,’ ORU professor says
About the Contributor
Sevyn Bahntu, Staff Writer

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Oracle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *