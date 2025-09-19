ORU students launch their own revival in EMR

One night early this semester, the sound of a piano and Isaac Murray’s smooth voice invaded the air of EMR 3 North, where several students in the wing came to see what was going on. It was orientation week, and Murray’s roommate soon started singing with him. Then others joined in.

This was the unplanned beginning of an ongoing revival, with Murray leading a worship service about every two weeks on the third floor of EMR and drawing attention from the Uriah and Shekinah wings too. To preserve the spontaneous nature of that first night, Murray avoids setting specific dates and times for the services.

As a freshman, Murray came from Rochester, Michigan, and enrolled at ORU to pursue a degree in musical theory. He recently sat down for an interview with the Oracle to explain that he wants to use his God-given talents to bring others to Christ with the power of devotion and heart-driven worship.

Oracle: What inspired you to start this dorm worship?

Murray: What has been happening here at EMR is beyond supernatural, and I am honored to be a part of a wing that believes in seeing students transformed by the power of God through worship. It’s truly a blessing to play a small part in what God is doing here on campus.

Oracle: What is your relationship with God like?

Murray: My relationship with God has exponentially grown deeper here at ORU. In just a time frame of two weeks, I have been challenged to take my faith to a deeper level and have made a priority to seek God’s presence daily.

Oracle: How have you seen revival throughout ORU?

Murray: I have seen revival occur not just in the chapel, but in the classrooms, dorm rooms, and our hearts. Revival starts with us, and the Holy Spirit, present at Oral Roberts University, pours gasoline into the flame burning within us.

Oracle: Give us some tips on how to grow in our faith throughout worship

Murray: My first advice is to prepare our hearts for what God will release during worship. This may look like lifting your hands, kneeling, and removing distractions from your mind and body. The Holy Spirit is always present, but we must prepare a space to receive Him with our whole person.

My second and final piece of advice is to slow down. In college, we constantly think about the next thing, our next class, our next activity, an assignment that is due, etc., but in times of worship, God wants our full attention. Times in the chapel, dorm worship, and youth groups throughout campus are special times where we can grow in our faith—slowing down means to enjoy every moment, to pay close attention, and to receive what God is pouring out in our lives. So, in conclusion, we must make sure that in every moment of worship, we slow down our minds and capture everything that the Lord is doing.

Oracle: What are some of your God-given talents?

Murray: I have been blessed to learn how to play the piano for over twelve years, I have taken five years of professional vocal training and have written/released multiple original Christian/worship songs. Over the years, I’ve stayed dedicated to growing in my gifts through practice, and as a result, God has opened doors I never could’ve dreamed of. I encourage any reader, whatever their gifting or passion may be, to stay faithful and excel in their training, practice, and performance.

Oracle: How can ORU help students grow their talents?

Murray: Oral Roberts University has over 150 majors, and all students are called to be leaders for the whole world. People can pursue God with their talents by taking their passion into every man’s world with the gospel of Jesus Christ. I encourage whoever’s reading to find your area of influence and strive in the race, just as Paul did, so that one day, God will see that you were faithful with fulfilling your calling and making an impact with your talents.