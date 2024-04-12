Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
‘Some days I'll find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself what's going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
The Oracle
The Oracle

Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU

McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
September 13, 2024
Kenneth Reya
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.

Only a week into marketing classes last fall, then-freshman Armani Welch realized that the major may not have been for him and embarked on the year-long journey of finding an area of study that better suited his goals in life.

 

Welch has been through five majors since starting at Oral Roberts University in 2023, bouncing between different colleges like a hot potato. He came to ORU to study marketing and business, but soon realized that “this isn’t really for me.” He changed his concentration to digital marketing a few weeks before realizing right after the course drop/add date that he was in the wrong department entirely.

 

“I left marketing because the program just wasn’t what I thought I needed at the moment and I felt like marketing felt too rigid,” Welch explained. “I didn’t find any of the work extremely hard or anything like that. But I wasn’t finding a real connection.”

 

Changing majors multiple times can stir strong responses from parents and mentors. For Welch, the reaction seemed passive but was noticeable nonetheless.

 

“There was a lot of, ‘Can you just pick something and be happy with it?’ I’ve heard that from friends,” said Welch. “I’ve heard that from mentors and, in much kinder ways, from teachers. But I think it’s worth going through the journey, especially while you can. It’s important to just say, ‘OK, where do I fit?’”

 

Switching from the College of Business to the College of Arts & Cultural Studies in the middle of his first semester was no easy task, especially explaining the switch to Welch’s friends and family.

“I got a lot of like, passive-aggressive statements like, ‘Oh, how are you going to make money? Or like, ‘Why would you do that? Marketing seems more secure,’” said Welch. “But I always remember my why.”

 

Registrar Connie Sjoberg has seen many students change their majors over her years at ORU.

 

“What we see as the primary reason students change their major is connected to pursuing God’s purpose in their lives,” said Sjoberg. “As students grow in hearing God’s voice, they will often adjust their area of study to prepare themselves for the future.”

 

At ORU, 32% of students change their majors, according to data from the Institutional Effectiveness Office. Those students change their majors on average 1.5 times before picking the major they will graduate with.

 

“Most students explore different majors in the first two years of their college experience.” Sjoberg said. “If a student changes their program in the junior or senior year, often they will need to add additional semesters to the expected four years to complete their degree.”

 

Changing his major three times before Christmas break and twice more during the spring semester, Welch finally found where he thinks he belongs. The trail from marketing to digital marketing, theatrical design and production to strategic media was long but it has ultimately led him to majoring in theatrical design and production.

 

“I love the Theatre Department,” said Welch. “We are a super connected group and super supportive. I love just being able to be part of it.”

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: 'Dangers of Young Men'
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
More in Showcase
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that "when you take action, the rest will come somehow." When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
Chair of ORU's Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the team's plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
‘Some days I'll find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself what's going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
About the Contributor
McKenna Lewis
McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
I am a double major in Public Relations and Advertising and Graphic Design. I love using writing and art to empower and educate. Other loves include board games, coffee and my cat.