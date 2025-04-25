‘We were right there’: Why Kelsi Musick left ORU after her best season yet 

To understand Kelsi Musick’s coaching style, just watch her on the sideline: animated, intentional, and completely locked in. Her passion is unmistakable, and so is her impact.

When Musick arrived at Oral Roberts University in 2021, she took over a team searching for direction. It was her first Division I job, and the expectations were realistic — ORU needed a spark, not a miracle.

But she brought with her a proven system, a resilient mindset and a track record of success from the Division II level at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

The impact came quickly, as Musick’s system and leadership began to take hold.

Over three seasons, Musick elevated ORU into one of the most exciting programs in mid-major basketball — a team that played fast, scored often and competed with confidence.

Musick’s first season ended 12-19, a transitional year marked by adjustments more than accolades. But she wasn’t discouraged.

Year two brought 10 new players and an immediate turnaround, with 21 wins and a postseason berth.

In year three, the Golden Eagles finished 24-9, reached the Summit League semifinals and boasted a nationally ranked offense that averaged 83.2 points per game, their best season in more than a decade.

In each of Musick’s three seasons, the Golden Eagles finished among the top 20 teams nationally in scoring.

“I’ve always believed in a high-octane offense,” Musick said. “Once we had the right players, it clicked.”

Under her guidance, ORU upset Power Five programs like Arkansas and Missouri, returned to the postseason for the first time since 2011 and developed Summit League award winners across multiple positions.

Musick and her staff turned to analytics and personality profiling to better understand their team dynamics.

“It helped us make smarter decisions,” she said. “The data just confirmed what we were already seeing.”

In 2024–25, Musick was also inducted into the Cameron University Athletics Hall of Fame, an honor that celebrated her standout career as a point guard and acknowledged the momentum she was building as a head coach.

Even with the momentum, not every hurdle was cleared with ease.

ORU came close to taking down Summit League powerhouse South Dakota State, but never quite broke through for a title. Musick says they were just a few key plays away.

“We were right there,” she said. “A few more stops. A few more made shots.”

But just as the Golden Eagles seemed poised for more, the season ended with a loss to Missouri State in the first round of the WBIT on March 20.

Within 24 hours, Musick’s name was tied to a new challenge as the next head coach at the University of Arkansas.

The decision may have been announced quickly, but it followed thoughtful reflection, Musick said.

For her, it meant leaving a Spirit-empowered university for a large, secular state school, a move that required prayer and perspective. She considered the faith-centered mission she had been part of at ORU, the culture she created, the players she’d developed and the program she poured herself into, Musick said. Ultimately, she said ‘yes’ to Arkansas.

The opportunity to compete in the SEC, lead a rebuilding effort and bring her offensive system to a national stage was too meaningful to pass up, Musick said.

Musick’s departure from ORU fits into a broader trend in women’s college basketball, where mid-major success increasingly leads to Power Five opportunities.

At Arkansas, Musick inherits a program that went 10-22 last season and struggled offensively, averaging 69.5 points per game—nearly 14 fewer than her squad at ORU.

“The SEC is like playing in the NCAA Tournament every night,” she said. “But I’m ready for that.”

Another challenge will be coaching without her longtime assistant — and best friend — Cophie Anderson, who will take Musick’s place as head coach at ORU.

“We made each other better,” Musick said. “It’s hard to imagine not having her next to me.”

The two shared everything from coaching schemes to motherhood. Their families grew together. Their careers did too. Now, as Anderson takes over at ORU, Musick couldn’t be prouder.

“She’s ready,” Musick said. “She knows this program inside and out.”