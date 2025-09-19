Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night

ORU pride took the field last Friday as the Tulsa Drillers hosted “ORU Night,” featuring Tim Johnson’s first pitch, Spirit Squad appearances and on-field activities with Golden Eagle athletes.

ORU Night, an annual tradition, invites fans to come out in support of both their favorite Minor League Baseball team and college. Fans donned their Drillers jerseys and ORU hats as they were welcomed into ONEOK Field by the ORU Spirit Squad with poms and cheers, and got the chance to shoot a basket with ORU Athletics.

ORU’s very own Athletic Director, Tim Johnson, threw out the first pitch as alumni and students cheered him on.

“Being at the Drillers game was such a fun way to connect with Tulsa families and share the spirit of ORU beyond campus,” said Brittney Whatley, ORU Spirit Coordinator. “Fans loved meeting Eli, playing games with us and cheering on our athletic director during the first pitch. Nights like this are a win because they build relationships, grow excitement for our teams and show what Golden Eagle spirit is all about.”

During the game, fans were entertained by ORU’s Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams as they played Dizzy Bat on the field, captivating the crowd with moments of comedic relief from the game. The integration of typical Drillers’ excitement and ORU involvement drew a crowd and proved to be a community-oriented event.

With gold and blue filling the stands, the Drillers ended the night with a win over the Corpus Christi Hooks, 4-1.

ORU Night offered Golden Eagles a chance to showcase their spirit beyond campus, reminding Tulsa that ORU pride extends past the court and classroom. Events like these bridge the gap between campus bubbles and the Tulsa community as a whole, providing opportunities to students to give back and get connected.