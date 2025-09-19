The Oracle

ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
September 19, 2025
ORU students Beck Spivey (from left), Lucas Reid and Reuben Aby discuss theology during a recent Alpha Meeting in GC 4116.
Alpha Meetings tackle tough theological questions
May 8, 2025
ORU freshman wins Oklahoma’s top entrepreneurship title
May 5, 2025
President Wilson with newly elected Student Association leaders Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati and Hayden Jones.
Oral Roberts University freshmen enjoy pancakes together at IHOP as a move-in day tradition for Qadash, EMR men’s wing 2 East.
Freshman to freshman: ‘What we wish we knew before starting college’
August 23, 2025
ORU graduates celebrate at the 2024 Commencement.
Growing pains: ORU grads face reality after college
May 4, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night

Tiffany McCoy, Staff Writer
September 19, 2025
Sarah Harp
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.

ORU pride took the field last Friday as the Tulsa Drillers hosted “ORU Night,” featuring Tim Johnson’s first pitch, Spirit Squad appearances and on-field activities with Golden Eagle athletes.

ORU Night, an annual tradition, invites fans to come out in support of both their favorite Minor League Baseball team and college. Fans donned their Drillers jerseys and ORU hats as they were welcomed into ONEOK Field by the ORU Spirit Squad with poms and cheers, and got the chance to shoot a basket with ORU Athletics.

ORU’s very own Athletic Director, Tim Johnson, threw out the first pitch as alumni and students cheered him on.

“Being at the Drillers game was such a fun way to connect with Tulsa families and share the spirit of ORU beyond campus,” said Brittney Whatley, ORU Spirit Coordinator. “Fans loved meeting Eli, playing games with us and cheering on our athletic director during the first pitch. Nights like this are a win because they build relationships, grow excitement for our teams and show what Golden Eagle spirit is all about.”

During the game, fans were entertained by ORU’s Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams as they played Dizzy Bat on the field, captivating the crowd with moments of comedic relief from the game. The integration of typical Drillers’ excitement and ORU involvement drew a crowd and proved to be a community-oriented event.

With gold and blue filling the stands, the Drillers ended the night with a win over the Corpus Christi Hooks, 4-1.

ORU Night offered Golden Eagles a chance to showcase their spirit beyond campus, reminding Tulsa that ORU pride extends past the court and classroom. Events like these bridge the gap between campus bubbles and the Tulsa community as a whole, providing opportunities to students to give back and get connected.

 

Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati, a computer science junior, and Hayden Jones, a business management junior, want to improve campus culture by encouraging the Student Association to organize more events at Oral Roberts University.
‘Delivery Boys’
Wellison “Gabriel” Maia, a pre-med sophomore, and Abigail Sosa, an international business junior, want to create Captivated Nights to bring revival to Oral Roberts University.
‘Captivated by Jesus’
From left to right, Dr. Greg Meyer, director of the Graduate Professional Counseling Program at ORU; Dr. Renee J. Wilson, licensed professional counselor; Clay Rojas, president of Total Athlete Mental Health; and Mariah-Cauhryn L. Smelser, former professional basketball player and psychology graduate, discuss mental health challenges and support strategies during a Mindful Monday event at ORU’s Global Learning Center on Feb. 1.
‘You’re not alone’: ORU strengthens mental-health support 
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics