ORU women’s soccer players erupt into a celebratory dogpile in the rain after clinching a hard-fought victory, with teammates rushing in from all sides as the Golden Eagles secure the win.
Women’s soccer setting ‘a new standard’ at ORU
November 7, 2025
Pedro Martins, director of sales at Dunamis College, speaks with Dr. Grey Hoff, ORU associate vice president for international student relations, during a session in São Paulo, Brazil. Photos courtesy of Mylena Weydt.
How ORU plans to double its international reach
October 16, 2025
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
September 19, 2025
ORU students Beck Spivey (from left), Lucas Reid and Reuben Aby discuss theology during a recent Alpha Meeting in GC 4116.
Alpha Meetings tackle tough theological questions
May 8, 2025
Dr. Kevin Schneider, executive director of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU and one of Kringel’s mentors during the competition, said the freshman’s character stood out as much as his business instincts. "There's a lot of successful people out there," Schneider said, "but it doesn't mean they have godly character. Daniel brings both business excellence and character." Now, SparkMotion is seeking pre-seed investment to launch pilot events and expand its reach. “This is 100% a God thing,” Kringel said. “I just said ‘yes’ and stayed obedient.”
ORU freshman wins Oklahoma’s top entrepreneurship title
May 5, 2025
Whether it’s watching the sunrise, getting some sun, or having a picnic with friends, ORU’s biggest hill is the perfect getaway.
Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus
October 26, 2025
Eli rounds up fans as they make their way into the Mabee Center to celebrate 918 Day.
ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’
October 10, 2025
EMR 3 North chaplain Lorenzo McPherson speaks during a recent student-led worship service.
ORU students launch their own revival in EMR
October 2, 2025
ORU head coach Kelsi Musick watches from the sideline during the 2024 Summit League Tournament.
‘We were right there’: Why Kelsi Musick left ORU after her best season yet 
April 24, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
September 21, 2022
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
April 18, 2022
March 11, 2022
December 10, 2021
December 8, 2021
Gianmarco Putzu, Staff Writer
November 7, 2025
Dawson Presley and Chinaka Ihekweazu
Overcoming a half-time deficit Thursday night, Oral Roberts University beat Kansas City 2-1 to secure a spot in the Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship game this weekend.

The Golden Eagles will take on South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Case Soccer Complex.

The championship appearance will cap off ORU’s best season since 2013, but Summit League “Coach of the Year” Austin Risenhoover seems even more excited about the program’s future.

“This group has helped us create a new standard,” Risenhoover recently told the Oracle.“So the impact of this season will help in the standard of training, and in the standard of games, which helps us to continue to push forward.”

With a 6-1-1 Summit League record, and 12-4-2 overall, ORU earned a top seed in the conference’s post-season tournament. Risenhoover gives credit to a strong coaching staff and the power of a united team playing with Spirit-led discipline.

“It has been a blessing to lead because of the type of people they are,” he said. “Also, when you are in the middle of something special, you are not thinking or reminiscing about the special season, but about the next game that is to come.”

This season’s success started during the summer, when players decided to come back to comus on their own to begin practicing together.

“I will say the whole team does a great job, because the offense does a great job handling the ball and performing their task, said sophomore Precious Edosa. “On the other hand, we do our part in the drill, and we defend to protect. It is a win-win situation.”

Of course, success this season put pressure on the team to keep winning. “Pressure helps me out, but I manage it effectively,” said senior Julia Thasaphong, Summit League’s offensive player of the year. “I make it important and personal to me by embracing it. That pressure helped me score goals, not thinking about myself or the selfish outcome of this achievement, but I used it to score goals in memory of my teammates selflessly.”

The team scored more than 30 goals this season with an estimated 307 shots. While Thasaphong is capping off her college career, younger players have gained experience this season to propel the team forward in the years ahead, she said.

“Going against them every day in practice has been extremely beneficial,” Thasaphong said. “It reveals their true Christ-like character and demonstrates how well they are equipped to continue the journey even after I graduate. It just makes me better

every day, and I am grateful for that, because I do not just grow as a player, but we all grow together as a team.”

