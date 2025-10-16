ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’

Moving from Pennsylvania to come to Oral Roberts University, freshman Ashlyn Lapp didn’t know what to expect.

“But Tulsa is starting to feel like a home away from home,” Lapp said during a recent event at the Mabee Center to celebrate the city.

Cheers filled the air as students and locals scored goals, shot baskets, played nine square, and got their faces painted at last week’s 918 Day, an annual tradition to celebrate the Tulsa community, foster civic pride and support local institutions.

“Events like this remind us that Tulsa is more than just a city,” said junior Josswar Sanchez. “It’s a great community to be a part of.”

The Tulsa community showed up alongside ORU students to watch an open practice for men’s basketball while Mayor Monroe Nichols made a guest appearance to meet the 2025-26 team. He spoke with ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson as the men’s team practiced on the court.

Junior Josswar Sanchez was attending 918 Day for the third year in a row.

“My favorite part of Tulsa is Utica Square,” Sanchez said. “It has so many shops and restaurants, which makes it a great place to hang out with friends.”

He has been in Tulsa for the past three years since moving from Oklahoma City to attend ORU.

Attendees ended the night doing the cupid shuffle on the court.

“Doing the cupid shuffle at the end of the event was so fun because it got me excited for basketball season,” said senior Jayda Kelly. “I love this ORU tradition.”

ORU welcomed the outside community to celebrate the 918 Day, a day that brings all of Tulsa together.