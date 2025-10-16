The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
Pedro Martins, director of sales at Dunamis College, speaks with Dr. Grey Hoff, ORU associate vice president for international student relations, during a session in São Paulo, Brazil. Photos courtesy of Mylena Weydt.
How ORU plans to double its international reach
October 16, 2025
ORU Spirit Squad members pose for a photo with a young fan outside the Tulsa Drillers’ official team store during ORU Night at ONEOK Field.
Golden Eagles Take the Field at Tulsa Drillers ORU Night
September 19, 2025
ORU students Beck Spivey (from left), Lucas Reid and Reuben Aby discuss theology during a recent Alpha Meeting in GC 4116.
Alpha Meetings tackle tough theological questions
May 8, 2025
Dr. Kevin Schneider, executive director of the Stovall Center for Entrepreneurship at ORU and one of Kringel’s mentors during the competition, said the freshman’s character stood out as much as his business instincts. "There's a lot of successful people out there," Schneider said, "but it doesn't mean they have godly character. Daniel brings both business excellence and character." Now, SparkMotion is seeking pre-seed investment to launch pilot events and expand its reach. “This is 100% a God thing,” Kringel said. “I just said ‘yes’ and stayed obedient.”
ORU freshman wins Oklahoma’s top entrepreneurship title
May 5, 2025
President Wilson with newly elected Student Association leaders Abhishek “Raja” Lagadapati and Hayden Jones.
What’s next?
April 25, 2025
Whether it’s watching the sunrise, getting some sun, or having a picnic with friends, ORU’s biggest hill is the perfect getaway.
Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus
October 26, 2025
Eli rounds up fans as they make their way into the Mabee Center to celebrate 918 Day.
ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’
October 10, 2025
EMR 3 North chaplain Lorenzo McPherson speaks during a recent student-led worship service.
ORU students launch their own revival in EMR
October 2, 2025
Oral Roberts University freshmen enjoy pancakes together at IHOP as a move-in day tradition for Qadash, EMR men’s wing 2 East.
Freshman to freshman: ‘What we wish we knew before starting college’
August 23, 2025
ORU head coach Kelsi Musick watches from the sideline during the 2024 Summit League Tournament.
‘We were right there’: Why Kelsi Musick left ORU after her best season yet 
April 24, 2025
ORU men’s soccer players load salvaged items onto a trailer outside Michael Cavenah’s fire-damaged home in Mannford.
ORU Men’s Soccer Helps Oklahoma Wildfire Victim Rebuild
April 11, 2025
Oral Roberts Athletic Director Tim Johnson presents Coach Cophie Anderson with a Golden Eagles jersey during her introductory press conference at the Mabee Center on April 1. Anderson becomes the 12th head coach in ORU women’s basketball history.
A new voice, same mission: ORU bets big on Coach Anderson
April 4, 2025
Oral Roberts University Athletic Director Tim Johnson, left, shakes hands with new men’s basketball head coach Kory Barnett during his introductory press conference at the Mabee Center last week. Barnett is the 13th head coach in program history.
ORU’s new basketball coach: A rising program meets a rising star
April 2, 2025
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
ORU celebrates Tulsa as ‘more than just a city’

Tiffany McCoy, Staff Writer
October 10, 2025
Tiffany McCoy
Eli rounds up fans as they make their way into the Mabee Center to celebrate 918 Day.

Moving from Pennsylvania to come to Oral Roberts University, freshman Ashlyn Lapp didn’t know what to expect. 

“But Tulsa is starting to feel like a home away from home,” Lapp said during a recent event at the Mabee Center to celebrate the city. 

Cheers filled the air as students and locals scored goals, shot baskets, played nine square, and got their faces painted at last week’s  918 Day, an annual tradition to celebrate the Tulsa community, foster civic pride and support local institutions. 

 “Events like this remind us that Tulsa is more than just a city,” said junior Josswar Sanchez. “It’s a great community to be a part of.”

The Tulsa community showed up alongside ORU students to watch an open practice for men’s basketball while Mayor Monroe Nichols made a guest appearance to meet the 2025-26 team. He spoke with ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson as the men’s team practiced on the court.

Junior Josswar Sanchez was attending 918 Day for the third year in a row.

“My favorite part of Tulsa is Utica Square,” Sanchez said. “It has so many shops and restaurants, which makes it a great place to hang out with friends.” 

He has been in Tulsa for the past three years since moving from Oklahoma City to attend ORU.

Attendees ended the night doing the cupid shuffle on the court.

“Doing the cupid shuffle at the end of the event was so fun because it got me excited for basketball season,” said senior Jayda Kelly. “I love this ORU tradition.”

ORU welcomed the outside community to celebrate the 918 Day, a day that brings all of Tulsa together.

Whether it’s watching the sunrise, getting some sun, or having a picnic with friends, ORU’s biggest hill is the perfect getaway.
Hidden gems to find on the ORU campus
EMR 3 North chaplain Lorenzo McPherson speaks during a recent student-led worship service.
ORU students launch their own revival in EMR
Oral Roberts University freshmen enjoy pancakes together at IHOP as a move-in day tradition for Qadash, EMR men’s wing 2 East.
Freshman to freshman: ‘What we wish we knew before starting college’
ORU graduates celebrate at the 2024 Commencement.
Growing pains: ORU grads face reality after college