The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
‘Kingdom culture’: ORU seeks an ‘uplifting spirit’ for Culture Fest 2023
October 2, 2023
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
September 29, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORUs Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021

The Oracle

The Oracle
Recent Stories
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
February 14, 2024
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
Ashley Martinez, a junior in cinema, television, digital media at Oral Roberts University, believes ‘everybody needs respect, everybody deserves to be given credit’ in the entertainment industry.
ORU student and professor call for ‘respect’ in the entertainment industry
November 24, 2023

ORU international students overcome financial challenges

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
March 8, 2024
Aaron+Siebler%2C+student+association+president%2C+says+that+when+you+take+action%2C+the+rest+will+come+somehow.+When+paying+off+his+tuition+balance%2C+Siebler+found+that+working+hard+and+seeking+help+was+the+best+way+to+solve+problems.+
Gallery1 Photos
Layla Slack
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that “when you take action, the rest will come somehow.” When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.

Facing a deadline to pay his tuition bill this semester, Aaron Siebler wasn’t just worried about paying his remaining balance. As an international student, being unregistered could mean losing his visa and having to leave the country.

 

“I reached out to some high administration, and I gave them a summary of my situation and what I was going through,” said Siebler, president of the Student Association at Oral Roberts University and a senior in ministry & leadership. “They said, ‘Hey, we will see what we can do.'”

 

Siebler wasn’t the only one facing a financial crisis. During the first weeks of the spring 2024 semester, multiple international students found themselves facing a situation that could have forced them to leave the United States. With help from university officials and private donors, however, every international student found ways to raise money and stay on campus, Siebler said.

 

Siebler received additional scholarship funding that covered part of his unpaid tuition. For the rest, he sought assistance in two ways: through the families he had helped as an au pair and by utilizing GoFundMe.

 

“I began to help families, and they just began to pay toward my school,” said Siebler.

 

He got the idea to use GoFundMe from another international student, Beatriz de Albuquerque Oliveira.

 

“I saw her just stepping on faith,” Siebler said, “and that’s when I said: ‘I’m going to do the same thing.’”

 

Oliveira, a sophomore in translation and interpreting, had to work two jobs on campus to pay her tuition this semester.

 

“Emotionally, it was really rough because I knew we didn’t have the money,” Oliveira said. “Then I got the email saying that I had a hold on my account and that I couldn’t register for classes for the spring.”

 

Oliveria’s decision to create a GoFundMe sparked a domino effect on other students, such as Siebler, who were trying to pay off their balances. Despite help from scholarships and donations, Siebler’s financial struggles were always in the back of his mind.

 

“You know that at the end of the semester, you have to pay $5,000 or $6,000,” he said. “It gives you a lot of headaches.”

 

The International Students Center can offer help with a wide range of issues, including the immigration visa process and academic success.

 

“We will go situation-by-situation, trying to help the students to finalize what they need,” said Grey Hoff, associate vice president for International Student Relations.

 

Despite the seeming abundance of students racing to meet the registration deadline this semester, Hoff said, it is common.

 

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. What actually just happened this spring is not really abnormal,” said Hoff. “This semester, it feels like a lot because I think we really do care about our students. We can feel it.”

 

The issue can seem bigger at ORU compared to other universities because ORU’s international student population accounts for a higher percentage of the student body, Hoff said.

 

“I will tell you the complexity and the amount of students that come through this office is much bigger than I have ever seen in any school because the scale and the amount of students,” said Hoff. “Twenty percent of our campus is international. (Other) universities our size are 3% or 4% international.”

 

The dire consequences for international students not paying off their balances could include having to leave the country. Firstly, students would be dropped from classes if they did not pay by Jan. 29.

 

However, the university strives to help international students before taking any action, Hoff said.

 

“We want to listen,” said Hoff. We want to help provide advice. We want to inform them of deadlines. We want to give guidance. We want to see if there are any other options.”

 

For more information about international student issues, visit the International Student Center on the third floor of the Learning Resource Center, next to Hava-Java.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: 'God speaks in all languages'
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students' special diets
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
'Kingdom culture': ORU seeks an 'uplifting spirit' for Culture Fest 2023
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
More in Showcase
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
Ashley Martinez, a junior in cinema, television, digital media at Oral Roberts University, believes ‘everybody needs respect, everybody deserves to be given credit’ in the entertainment industry.
ORU student and professor call for ‘respect’ in the entertainment industry
‘The Art of Kindness’ crew poses for a picture Nov. 4 at the 168 Film Festival in Fayetteville, Georgia. “It was really cool to be able to go to the festival as a team because it showed how unified we are,” said Director Michaela Ray. We received many compliments about how amazing it was to see us all together as a team.” From left to right: Kody Mundt, Renato Sanchez, Daniel Navarette, Michaela Ray, Noe Smith, Natasha Perez, David Sing and Hayoung Lim. Additional crew members include: Kiora Brooks, Edwin Rosa, Ella Abney, Jacob Sanders, Mark Travis and faculty advisor Professor David Norris Ray.
‘The Art of Kindness’: ORU earns 8 nominations from student film
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: 'Dangers of Young Men'
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Oracle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *