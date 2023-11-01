The Oracle

Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
‘Kingdom culture’: ORU seeks an ‘uplifting spirit’ for Culture Fest 2023
October 2, 2023
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
September 29, 2023
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
“Flyin’ West” flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
‘The Art of Kindness’ crew poses for a picture Nov. 4 at the 168 Film Festival in Fayetteville, Georgia. “It was really cool to be able to go to the festival as a team because it showed how unified we are,” said Director Michaela Ray. We received many compliments about how amazing it was to see us all together as a team.” From left to right: Kody Mundt, Renato Sanchez, Daniel Navarette, Michaela Ray, Noe Smith, Natasha Perez, David Sing and Hayoung Lim. Additional crew members include: Kiora Brooks, Edwin Rosa, Ella Abney, Jacob Sanders, Mark Travis and faculty advisor Professor David Norris Ray.
‘The Art of Kindness’: ORU earns 8 nominations from student film
November 15, 2023
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: 'Dangers of Young Men'
November 3, 2023
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: 'God speaks in all languages'
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students' special diets
October 27, 2023
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
'Kingdom culture': ORU seeks an 'uplifting spirit' for Culture Fest 2023
October 2, 2023

ORU Prayer Movement: 'God speaks in all languages'

Josué Ariza Puerta, Staff Writer
November 1, 2023
Josué Ariza Puerta
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”

Ben Padilla, a mechanical engineering freshman eager to participate in a prayer set, received a surprise when he met the members of his team earlier this semester. He had been placed in the Portuguese set.

 

“I was really excited at first,” Padilla said, “but I was also like: ‘Portuguese? I don’t know Portuguese!’”

 

The number of students passionately engaged in a prayer set and assisting the prayer room has been growing, and more than ever, the Prayer Movement feels intertwined as part of Oral Roberts University’s essence.

 

“Just like him, approximately 400 students from all classes are involved in Prayer Movement this year,” explained Lucas Ariza, the Prayer Movement coordinator. “Also, there are approximately between 20 and 40 students inside each prayer set team.”

 

The Prayer Movement consists of prayer sets: spaces where the community gathers in prayer and worship, which is led by young leaders. Within each prayer set, scriptures are shared with those in the room by the group leading the intercession side, while the worship side of the prayer set sings and plays music according to what is shared.

 

Padilla was placed in the first fully Portuguese set in ORU history. Its leaders include Juliana Fleege, a junior double major in international relations and translation/interpreting, and a minor in music production; and Kaleb Lima, a biblical studies major.

 

The mission of the prayer room is “to see Jesus glorified in everything,” said Fleege.

 

“I pray that every prayer set will behold Jesus and minister to His heart,” Lima said during a recent rehearsal. “And as we behold Him, He will transform our hearts, and we will become more like Him.”

 

Testimonies create a buoyant atmosphere of joy inside and outside the prayer room, Fleege says.

 

“During one of our sets from last year, someone felt literally a physical hug from behind, but then he turned around and looked, and there was no one,” said Fleege. “And just like that, there’s been countless other testimonies.”

 

When the Portuguese set had its first rehearsal on Sept. 7, the deciding day for Padilla had arrived. Did he still want to be involved?

 

“It was amazing,” Padilla said. “We spent most of the time discussing the heart of the set, which I appreciate a lot. What does our prayer look like? What do we want to accomplish? Also, just the fact that our leaders poured in so much time to preparing their hearts and preparing well, for students and for our set; it was really awesome.”

 

After the rehearsal, Padilla felt peace with his placement.

 

“God speaks all languages,” he said, “and we all speak the universal language in God.”

 

Students can join prayer sets in the Prayer Tower Auditorium and attend any of the following schedules:

 

Tuesday through Friday:

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m.  – 9 p.m.

9 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

10:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

 

Tuesdays 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Gospel set

 

Wednesdays 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Asian intercession set

 

Thursdays 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Portuguese set

 

Fridays 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Spanish set

Josué Ariza Puerta, Staff Writer
Passionate about the world of arts, I am a Writing major with a concentration in Journalism and minoring in Graphic Design. My other interests include cinema and a good Colombian morning coffee.

