The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORUs Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021

The Oracle

The Oracle
Recent Stories
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
April 19, 2024
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
February 14, 2024

Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring

McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
April 12, 2024
First-year+transfer+student+Claire+Moore+hangs+out+at+the+Armand+Hammer+Center%2C+where+Oral+Roberts+University+students+can+play+pool%2C+air+hockey+and+other+games.+
Gallery1 Photos
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.

Just five days before she moved to campus in January, freshman Claire Moore finally decided to transfer to Oral Roberts University during spring 2024. Packing up her apartment in Dallas and transferring her credits were no easy tasks, but she would not be alone in this journey.

 

This semester, ORU broke records with the enrollment of 5,147 students, the first time spring enrollment has ever surpassed 5,000, according to a press release from the university.

 

The university has seen 15 consecutive years of growth in enrollment, with last fall’s incoming class exceeding 1,000 residential students, including the largest group of on-campus freshmen in ORU’s history.

 

Moore, however, was one of many transfer students who started at ORU this semester and helped propel spring enrollment to record numbers. Majoring in translation and interpretation, her plan was always to transfer to ORU after completing her Bible schooling at Christ for the Nations.

 

The timeline, however, moved up due to a scholarship opportunity.

 

“Originally, I wasn’t supposed to have the scholarship for this semester, but then I found out I did,” said Moore. “I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I should really pray about this.’ I found that I wouldn’t have as big of a scholarship if I came later. So I just decided to give it a try.”

 

Transferring can be a struggle for students, especially during the middle of an academic year. Different universities have different requirements for courses, making it complicated to transfer credits.

 

“Most of them [credits] did transfer, which was really nice,” Moore said. “So I’m going to try to keep my Biblical Studies minor, so it kind of balances everything out.”

 

While Moore was a brand-new student at ORU this semester, most of her classmates were already adjusted and comfortable.

 

“I feel like freshmen are catered to a lot in the fall,” said Moore. “Even transfer students as well, like there’s a little bit more attention to make sure that you’re adapting well and adjusting.”

 

Transferring can be a hard transition regardless of the academic semester. That was the case for international business major Jorge Torres, who transferred from Johnson Community College in Overland Park, Kansas, to ORU in fall 2022.

 

“Making friends was a hard one,” Torres said, “especially because I noticed here, people grow with each other, especially like, ‘oh, yeah, like they were on my wing freshman year.’”

 

“I had a huge trouble transferring my credits,” Torres said. “I was supposed to come here with about 70-ish credit hours,” he said. “They only gave me 54.”

 

Everything smoothed out for Torres by his senior year, however, especially after he moved to a different residential hall.

 

“It’s definitely housing that sets you up for success,” he said. “I’ve met a bunch of great guys and  have created a bunch of great relationships and friendships.”

 

Similarly, Moore found support from her roommate.

 

“She made it very easy for me to transition” and “walked me through a lot of stuff,” Moore said.

 

Transferring in the spring semester was more difficult than coming in the fall, but she would not do it differently, Moore said.

 

“It’s hard for sure, maybe even a little anxiety-inducing. But it is OK,” she said. “It is probably right where God wants you to be, so go for it.”

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: 'Dangers of Young Men'
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: 'God speaks in all languages'
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students' special diets
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
More in News
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
'Kingdom culture': ORU seeks an 'uplifting spirit' for Culture Fest 2023
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
More in Showcase
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
Ashley Martinez, a junior in cinema, television, digital media at Oral Roberts University, believes ‘everybody needs respect, everybody deserves to be given credit’ in the entertainment industry.
ORU student and professor call for ‘respect’ in the entertainment industry
‘The Art of Kindness’ crew poses for a picture Nov. 4 at the 168 Film Festival in Fayetteville, Georgia. “It was really cool to be able to go to the festival as a team because it showed how unified we are,” said Director Michaela Ray. We received many compliments about how amazing it was to see us all together as a team.” From left to right: Kody Mundt, Renato Sanchez, Daniel Navarette, Michaela Ray, Noe Smith, Natasha Perez, David Sing and Hayoung Lim. Additional crew members include: Kiora Brooks, Edwin Rosa, Ella Abney, Jacob Sanders, Mark Travis and faculty advisor Professor David Norris Ray.
‘The Art of Kindness’: ORU earns 8 nominations from student film
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
About the Contributors
McKenna Lewis
McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
I am a double major in Public Relations and Advertising and Graphic Design. I love using writing and art to empower and educate. Other loves include board games, coffee and my cat.
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez, Photographer

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Oracle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *