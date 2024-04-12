ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it

The Oracle

First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
Aaron Siebler, student association president, says that when you take action, the rest will come somehow. When paying off his tuition balance, Siebler found that working hard and seeking help was the best way to solve problems.
ORU international students overcome financial challenges
March 8, 2024
Chair of ORUs Biology & Chemistry Department Rachel Budavich (left to right), biology student Hannah Marie Lucy and engineering students Garrison Lucy, Nate Youmans and Tanner Craig display plants designated for the teams plant wall prototype. The model currently measures 3 feet tall and 6 feet long, but the finished project is set to house about 120 tropical plants.
Students find a home for their new ‘living wall’ in ORU’s Biological Sciences Center
March 1, 2024
Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
‘Some days Ill find myself crying on my bed,” says ORU graduate Gabriel Jaggernauth, explaining the inspiration for his book, ‘What God Taught Me.’ ‘That was junior year, asking myself whats going on, but God saw me through all of that.’
ORU grad reveals ‘What God Taught Me’ in recently published book
February 2, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
April 13, 2022
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORUs Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021

Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.
ORU film students say the Media Mastery Institute is ‘crazy’ hard work, but worth it
April 19, 2024
Love and theology: ORU plays matchmaker
February 14, 2024

McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
April 19, 2024
Junior Kyrsten Dalton (left to right) directs actors Patrick Bippus and Kurt Harris while shooting a scene at NYC Pizza for a short film for Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute.

Stepping on set was like stepping into pure chaos. Actors were running late while 17 people crowded into one bedroom alongside thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment. And they had only five minutes to set up the next shot.

 

Krysten Dalton, a junior in Oral Roberts University’s Media Mastery Institute, used an Airbnb as a set last month for her student film, “Amazing Grace.”

 

The Media Mastery Institute is an intensive, two-year program, for junior and senior students studying cinema, TV and digital media at ORU.

 

“You learn everything about film and TV production, with a focus on film,” said Dalton. “So we’re learning lighting, we’re learning sound, we’re learning editing, all these things to become well-rounded. So then our senior year, we’ll focus on the parts that we really liked.”

 

In their junior year, MMI students will make 14 films over the span of 21 days. The students work in two groups with each film shooting in three days. Such a huge undertaking comes with a rollercoaster of ups, downs and complications, students say.

 

MMI allows junior CTD majors to determine which aspect of the film industry best fits them. They must work together on each other’s films and learn how to do different roles within the film industry.

 

With Dalton serving as director, the rest of her team included director of photography Michaela Ray, assistant camera operator Adanma Jibunoh, audio engineer Natalia Soto, gaffer Victoriya Ruffin, producer Harry Guifarro and art director Juda Guevara. All are juniors in the program except Ray, who is a senior.

 

A lot of student films originate from true stories or personal encounters, including Dalton’s film.

 

“It’s a story from my grandpa’s ministry,” said Dalton. “It’s based off of a kid that I kind of have grown up around and that my family has taken in.”

 

“Amazing Grace” follows the story of a child named Emanuel, played by child actor Patrick Bippus.

 

“Growing up that way, in a bad situation,” Dalton said. “His parents were abusive and neglectful and the (foster) system abused him.”

 

Student films take a lot of time, dedication and money to make. Dalton spent $1,200 on her project while her team worked 13 to 14 hours per day and across multiple sets.

 

“We have a card that swipes into the (Graduate Center) 24 hours a day … because we work 24 hours a day,” Dalton said, “We’re not sleeping very much at all. It’s crazy, and also it’s very isolating at times. The main people that I see now are my friends in the program. That’s about it.”

 

Ray, having participated in the program last year, also feels the stress and intensiveness of the program, especially in the weeks when filming.

 

“Overall, is it a lot of work? Yes,” said Ray, whose project won the Best Student Film Award at last year’s 168 Film Festival in Fayetteville, Georgia. “Absolutely it is hard work, but that is the gift of it.”

 

Dalton describes the MMI program as “one of the most impactful things in my life.”

 

“It’s genuinely terrible on your mind and your body and your spirit at times but in spite of this, we stick it out because God has put dreams and stories inside of our hearts that we need to get out,” said Dalton. “And even if it’s horrible and terrible in the process, at the end of the day, we’re going to come out with something beautiful that’s worthwhile.”

 

The 14 MMI student films will be shown May 1 at 7 p.m. in the Global Learning Center during ORU’s annual Film Gala. Admission is free and open to the public.

