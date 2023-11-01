The Oracle

Portuguese prayer set leaders Juliana Fleege and Kaleb Lima share the heart of the set: “Do you want to meet Jesus?” said Lima and Fleege. “Keep your heart open, and He will do everything and more than you can ever imagine.”
ORU Prayer Movement: ‘God speaks in all languages’
November 1, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
The most recent outdoor Culture Fest was in 2021; this year, its making a comeback on the lawn between Claudius and EMR.
‘Kingdom culture’: ORU seeks an ‘uplifting spirit’ for Culture Fest 2023
October 2, 2023
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
September 29, 2023
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
“Flyin’ West” flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets
October 27, 2023
One out of five ORU students, including Justin Rodríguez, Natalia Benítez and Lizbanny Vergara, come from outside the United States. ORU international students represent 129 different countries, based on falls enrollment census data. Here are the top eleven: Nigeria, Honduras, El Salvador, China, India, Brazil, Ghana, Bahamas, Colombia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Zimbabwee.
‘Resting in God’s promises’: How international students adapt to life at ORU
September 29, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
Simple Zone: ORU finds new way to accommodate students’ special diets

McKenna Lewis, Staff Writer
October 27, 2023
Simple Zone provides an area where students with dietary restrictions, like Camden Hanel, can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.

The second week of her first year Camden Hanel had never felt so hungry, malnourished and overall weak. Having only been able to feel safe eating spinach, Hanel had no protein or carbohydrates the first three weeks at Oral Roberts University; she was not able to find food in the Hamill Dining Hall due to her dietary restrictions.

 

One in seven college students, like Hanel, struggles to eat the food provided by their school’s cafeterias according to Neogen, an international food safety company that provides test kits to detect potentially dangerous substances in food. ORU’s Hamill Dining Hall, however, has been working on meal solutions for these students.

 

“We have a special diet group that is part of a text message chain where they can call in their meals if they have dietary accommodations that need to be met,” Sodexo District Dietician Diane Robison said. “A special diet chef cooks all of these meals separately to prevent cross-contamination.”

 

To supplement the special diet program, Sodexo opened Simple Zone this semester. Simple Zone is an area where students with dietary restrictions can access snacks, condiments, breads and other food items that are free of gluten, tree nuts, peanuts and dairy.

 

“Students who don’t have as severe of allergies or intolerances and aren’t as worried about the cross-contamination now have the option to eat freely within the dining hall, not have to go to a special diet meal and then also access Simple Zone,” said Robison.

 

Hanel, who cannot have dairy, gluten or processed sugars, joined the special diet program after weeks of only eating spinach during her freshman year.

 

“I felt like I was never properly nourished,” Hanel said. “People act like, ‘Oh, it’s healthy you’re eating salad.’ But no, I was not getting my protein or carbs, which led to feeling totally awful and tired all the time.”

 

The meal program has helped regulate her diet going into her sophomore year.

 

“I really like the sandwich bar,” she exclaimed. “There is gluten-free bread there, so I get to have a sandwich with turkey, salami and spinach.”

 

For students with food sensitivities, allergies or intolerances, there are many resources to stay well-fed on campus. Students with a diagnosis who are worried about cross-contamination can set up a meeting with Robison, who works for Sodexo. For access to the new Simple Zone, students can complete a survey via a QR code near the door.

 

For more information about the dietary restrictions program, talk to the chefs at the Homestyle station to get in touch with Robison.

