From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again

Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.

Oral Roberts University senior Abraham Sargent broke a school record last weekend with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet.

Sargent is no stranger to breaking school records. His recent throw, at a Saturday track meet at the University of Oklahoma, broke ORU’s record for the third time.

Sargent broke the record his first year on the ORU track team in 2021 with a throw of 62 meters. He broke the record again in May 2022 with a throw of 65.1 meters.

Sargent entered the meet seated in fifth place compared to his javelin competitors but won first place, beating throwers from OU, Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas.

“It always feels great to do better than you’ve done before,” said Sargent. “Especially since there were five guys seated above me.”

Sargent, a sports management senior, joined the ORU track team his sophomore year when he transferred from Mississippi College, where he played pitcher on the baseball team.

Sargent has been throwing javelin since junior high at Victory Christian School in Pell City, Alabama. As a high school senior, he placed third in the state of Alabama.

Sargent and the rest of the ORU track team are preparing for the 2023 Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships on May 11-13 at the Terrence Dahl and Donna Beres Track Complex in Fargo, North Dakota.

