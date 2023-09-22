The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
“Flyin’ West” flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
President Rylee Cater, right, and Vice President Reese Harder have ideas for growing The Nest and bringing more energy not only to basketball games but to all sports at ORU.
The Nest bring a boost of energy for ORU Athletics
October 3, 2022
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
The journey & career of Francis Lacis
April 13, 2022
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORUs Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021

The Oracle

The Oracle
Recent Stories
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
September 22, 2023
ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences
September 22, 2023
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
September 1, 2023
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
April 28, 2023
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023

ORU podcast bridges the gap between ancient text and modern audiences

Esther Fiyinfoluwa Olosho and Rachel Schrader
September 22, 2023

At the genesis of Covid-19, Oral Roberts University Professors Matthew Delaney, lecturer of Hebrew, and Nathan French, assistant professor in Theology and Hebrew Bible in the Ancient Near East, joined together to create “Hebrew Bible Insights,” a podcast dedicated to connecting ancient texts with modern audiences in today’s rapidly evolving digital environment. With aims to bridge the gap between academia and the general public, the two hosts recently discussed their work and the relevance of the Hebrew Bible’s historical and linguistic components.

 

“I for years had been sharing insights with coworkers or friends, things that I had learned from my Hebrew teachers when I was [an] undergraduate student at ORU, or things that I had learned from being in Jerusalem or studying Scripture in Hebrew,” said Delaney, founder and lead communicator of the podcast. “These things impacted my life on a personal level. And at some I just had too many people say more people need to know this.”

 

Inspired by the teachings of John Walton, an Old Testament professor from Wheaton College, French emphasizes the podcast’s mission of understanding the significance of the cultural and historical context surrounding the text.

 

“The Bible was written for us, but it was not written to us,” said French, quoting Walton. “It was written to another people of another time, in another place.”

 

They assert that grasping the worldviews of the ancient Near Eastern peoples, to whom the Bible was originally addressed, is essential for comprehending the scriptures.

 

The podcast gives Delaney and French a platform to share their knowledge and discuss biblical texts with other scholars on various readings and viewpoints. They value the complexity and diversity of scholarly perspectives, acknowledging that debates and discussions are critical to understanding the meaning of the texts.

 

“To be part of understanding Scripture at a very deep level, you have to be willing to come into conversation with others who may or may not agree with you,” said French.

 

Delaney and French use the power of podcasts to make Hebrew Bible study accessible and interesting for all. Their dedication to scholarship and the dissemination of knowledge inspires a new generation of students and colleagues to excel in delivering compelling content and connecting with audiences in meaningful ways.

 

Using language in biblical studies is an important component of their podcast. Delaney and French promote ancient language study as a catalyst for spiritual regrowth within the Church.

 

They suggest, using historical records, that every great revival in church history has been followed by a renewed emphasis on biblical language studies.

 

“When we begin to engage the text at the level of the languages within their proper context, God begins to do amazing things in our midst,” said French. “And so great revival is tied to the deeper study of the text and I think we’re in it. We’re definitely in a moment like that where it is going to take the hard work.”

 

By delving into the original Hebrew texts, listeners of “Hebrew Bible Insights” will hear more about the connection to the occurrences and symbolisms of Scripture, allowing them to appreciate the intended message within its correct context.

 

Delaney and French’s scholarly endeavors have been expanded beyond the bounds of the classroom thanks to podcasting. Engaging with listeners who may dispute their points of view has highlighted the value of respectful debate. French is especially grateful for the ability to communicate with people through social media and comments, fostering meaningful conversations that contribute to the continuous study of Scripture.

 

Delaney adds the podcast is a never-ending frontier for discovery.

 

“We are constantly in a journey of trying to better understand the things that we study, and for us, that being scripture,” said Delaney. “So, if you feel like you don’t know enough, welcome to the club! This is a lifelong journey and that’s what makes it fun … learning more about God, learning more about Scripture and how this is relevant for our lives today.”

 

The duo welcomes people to join them on their adventure to grasp Scripture. They underline that the quest for knowledge and insight is a lifetime undertaking, reminding individuals overwhelmed by the subject matter that they are not alone — every scholar goes on this road of continuous growth and discovery.

 

To gain a deeper understanding of the Old Testament’s origins and context, explore “Hebrew Bible Insights” on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and through Apple or Spotify podcasts.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features
Oral Roberts University President William Wilson, center, dedicates the new $18 million J.D. McKean Library last week along with guest speakers and members of the Board of Trustees.
“ORU is always growing, and it’s always going”: The J.D. McKean Library
Former ORU student Tanner Charles Luetjen initially turned down an offer to compete on ‘American Idol,’ but admits he ‘secretly wanted to do it.’
BTS: “American Idol” takes former ORU student to Hollywood
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
Jonathan Merheb, an engineering senior, and his sister Debora Merheb, a nursing junior, record a podcast episode interviewing ORU Adjunct Professor Sarah McCoy, an expert in anatomy and physiology.
ORU siblings create podcast to prove ‘God has answers to your questions’
ORU freshman Ellie Ransdell, left, with arms raised, sings and dances with her Penguin Project students at Tulsa’s Clark Youth Center.
ORU freshman ‘demonstrates the love of Christ’ through song and dance
More in News
ORU students Jada Wise, Mia Jarmond and Elle Cunningham perform Act 1 of “Flyin’ West” at an early dress rehearsal. Director Britney Daniels will continue to host a pre-show Q&A at 6:45 p.m. every performance night.
"Flyin' West" flies to ORU stage
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
Student side hustles
Student side hustles
Johnny Biederman, working at A&R Axe Throwing, creating a target for customers to throw axes at.
Maintaining the work-school balance
Phelan Monagan and Sharla Roche collaborating on an email for students inquiring about the financial literacy program.
ORU: making financial literacy a reality
Undergraduate biology lab manager Diego de la Torre, left, looks at research results with William Ranahan, chair of the Biology and Chemistry Department at Oral Roberts University.
Cancer research reveals ‘God showing off,’ ORU professor says
More in Showcase
#ORUMBB Summit League Championship draws crowded watch party
#ORUMBB Summit League Championship draws crowded watch party
ORU freshman Kelsey Wright hopes to spend this summer in Ukraine, where she traveled over winter break to volunteer with a humanitarian group, Help All Together. Ukraine has suffered more than 18,800 civilian casualties since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, according to the United Nation’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.
Winter break in Ukraine: a humanitarian story
A vision of Christ led Srikanth Srinivasan to faith and then to ORU.
For this skeptic, seeing was believing
About the Contributor
Rachel Schrader, Editor-in-Chief
I’m a Public Relations and Advertising major with a minor in Graphic Design. I’m from Cleveland, Ohio, and I look forward to writing for you.

The Oracle

Oral Roberts University News by the Students for the Students
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Oracle Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *