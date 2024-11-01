The Oracle

Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it's important to vote
November 1, 2024
The Oracle
The Oracle

Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it's important to vote

Joao Mesquita, Staff Writer
November 1, 2024
Sophie Rose
“It’s important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime,” U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.

With less than a week until the presidential election, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern delivered a clear message to students at Oral Roberts University: The power to shape the future of the country lies in the hands of every American through their votes.

 

“It’s a privilege we should never take for granted,” Hern said. “Voting is what shapes the future of our careers, families and communities.”

 

The ORU College Republicans club hosted the Oklahoma congressman Oct. 24 to discuss the importance of voting and the current political landscape.

 

Hern highlighted how voting impacts real-life issues, such as taxation and government spending. He urged students to pay attention to how these policies affect their daily lives.

 

“You don’t need to understand every single policy,” Hern said. “Just ask yourself, are things better for you now than they were a few years ago? That’s how you make your decision.”

 

During his speech, Hern recounted his humble beginnings growing up in poverty in the Ozark Mountains. He shared how hard work and perseverance helped him break free from poverty and ultimately run for office.

 

“I didn’t have two thoughts about politics growing up,” Hern said. “But I realized that the decisions made by politicians affect all of us.”

 

Gabriela Dimova, a political science senior and president of College Republicans, emphasized the need for students to engage in political events, pointing to their roles as future leaders.

 

“Our voices matter, and voting is how we use them,” Dimova said.

 

As a leader on campus, she sees the importance of getting students involved in politics.

 

“God gives us the authority to make change,” Dimova said. “Christians shouldn’t be afraid to get involved.”

 

ORU College Republicans aims to provide students with resources and opportunities to get involved in local political efforts, Dimova explained.

 

Events like this one, she said, help students realize that they’re not alone in their beliefs.

 

“It’s easy to feel isolated in politics,” Dimova said. “But when you see others who share your views, it empowers you to get involved.”

 

As election day approaches, Hern told students that voting is not just a right but a duty.

 

“No matter your political views, your vote matters,” Hern said. “The decisions made today will impact your future, your children’s future and your grandchildren’s future.”

 

Hern also acknowledged that staying engaged in politics can be challenging for young voters in today’s fast-paced world.

 

However, he encouraged students to find trusted voices and to follow platforms that align with their values.

 

“It’s easier today with all the social media outlets,” he explained. “You can find people your age who are closely following politics and who resonate with your views. That’s a great way to stay informed and get involved.”

 

Dimova agreed, stressing that Generation Z has the power to shape upcoming elections.

 

“Our generation is becoming the largest voting bloc,” she said. “We have the numbers to make real change.”

