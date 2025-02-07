The Oracle

February 7, 2025
Daniel Kringel, winner of The Launch, holds his $5,000 prize. "The next step is to follow wherever God leads," he says.
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
ORU psychology senior Amiyah Zarazua browses options at Hava Java, where students can find some menu items from the now-closed Graduate Center deli.
Panera Bread to replace ORU deli: What students can expect after renovations
November 15, 2024
Hannah Covington completed an English Literature and Spanish degree at ORU and also served the editor-in-chief of the Oracle, ORU’s campus newspaper. Upon graduating from ORU, she completed a graduate degree in English and began her reporting career at the Star-Tribune in the greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, area.
Misinformation and disinformation: A wake-up call for ORU students
November 8, 2024
"It's important to see students engaged in politics because, at the end of the day, it affects them for a lifetime," U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tells the ORU College Republicans club.
Congressman Kevin Hern tells ORU why it’s important to vote
November 1, 2024
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.
Meet Professor Henry Ninde
February 2, 2025
ORU student’s faith-fueled brand, sparked at age 16, wins ‘The Launch’
January 24, 2025
“Sometimes, love needs no translation,” says Becca Halbmaier, reflecting on the moments ORU Missions teams share playing with children in South African townships.
For ORU Missions, ‘Love is a language of its own’
January 17, 2025
First-year transfer student Claire Moore hangs out at the Armand Hammer Center, where Oral Roberts University students can play pool, air hockey and other games.
Transfer students help push ORU to record enrollment this spring
April 12, 2024
In retirement, Bill Gordon has been making time to attend doctor's appointments which he jokingly refers to as “deferred maintenance.” “I have been missing my students. But I have been spending more time with my family over the summer, researching the personal training industry, certifying as a USPTA Pickleball Professional and working on my 110-acre Chigger Springs Ranch property.”
ORU tennis coach Bill Gordon bids farewell after 28 years
September 27, 2024
João Rosito encourages students to embrace spiritual awakening during a recent Dunamis Pockets meeting.
Dunamis Movement sparks spiritual revival at ORU
September 24, 2024
ORU junior guard Issac McBride averaged 11.8 points per game this year but described himself as ‘just a small piece in a puzzle of what God is trying to orchestrate.’
McBride on March Madness, men’s basketball and misconceptions
April 21, 2023
Abraham Sargent broke an ORU record with a javelin throw of 65.71 meters, or more than 215 feet, during an April 15 track meet at the University of Oklahoma. Photo curtesy of ORU Athletics.
From fifth to first place: ORU track star breaks school record, again
April 19, 2023
Coach Russell Springmann shares his vision and plans Friday for ORU’s basketball program with Tulsa news crews.
New ORU basketball coach already proving to be calm under pressure
March 24, 2023
Theater sophomore Armani Welch participates in a recent Debate Club meeting in the Global Learning Center.
Major changes: Some students take a while to find their place at ORU
September 13, 2024
ORU professors produce RightNow Media series: ‘Dangers of Young Men’
November 3, 2023
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
Actor spotlight: Hope Mager discovering Henrietta Leavitt
September 21, 2022
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
The life and legacy of ORU theatre professor, Laura Holland
February 11, 2022
Christopher Costanza
Cup of coffee
December 5, 2022
PetLoose
PetLoose
April 18, 2022
Love Week
Love Week
March 11, 2022
Culture Fest 2021 recap
Culture Fest 2021 recap
December 10, 2021
ORU's Got Talent 2021 recap
ORU’s Got Talent 2021 recap
December 8, 2021
Meet Professor Henry Ninde

Elizabeth Hodgson, Staff Writer
February 2, 2025
Anna Rebecca Gonzalez
Professor Henry Ninde shares one of his own breathtaking landscape shots, guiding students through the creative process and techniques behind capturing the perfect scene.

Meet Professor Henry Ninde

Adjunct Professor Henry Ninde grew up in Tulsa and has called it home his entire life.

“Haven’t lived anywhere else, but I love to travel anywhere I can,” Ninde said.

He teaches digital photography at Oral Roberts University.

Q. What other classes do you teach?

“I’m an adjunct professor, so I am a full-time freelancer and just teach this class on the side,” Ninde said.

He runs a freelance photography business, Henry Ninde Creative, where he captures moments for weddings, churches, businesses, sports teams and more.

Q. What are your hobbies?

“Outside of taking photos, I really love to run,” Ninde said.

Other interests include traveling, hiking and being out in nature. Ninde enjoys spending time with his wife and their friends. Another great pastime?

“Sitting at a good coffee shop and dreaming about my next project,” Ninde said.

Q. What brought you to Oral Roberts University?

Ninde grew up on Lewis Avenue, not far from ORU, and first came here as a student.

“I never knew what ORU was about, but I had some friends who were interested in attending,” Ninde said. He toured campus with a friend who eventually became his roommate. After touring ORU, Ninde came to a decision: “This was the place I was supposed to be.”

He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s in public relations and advertising.

Q. When it comes to your field of study, what fascinates you?

“Light,” Ninde stated. “We talk lots and lots about photography, but it’s easy to take light for granted. We aren’t photographing people, places, things …. We are photographing and capturing light.”

Q. What are some ways God has surprised you in life?

“Both his faithfulness and his handiwork,” Ninde said. “He is consistently present and patient with us, even though we are completely hopeless. His creation and handiwork never cease to amaze me.”

Q. For your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

“Iceland is very high on my list of places to explore and photograph,” Ninde stated.

He also hopes to go to Yosemite National Park and photograph Half Dome, a towering rock formation shaped like — you guessed it — a half dome.

Q. If someone wrote a book about your life, what would it be called?

It might be titled “Learning How to See,” Ninde suggested. For him, the title reflects more than just his passion for photography: It’s a deeper metaphor for understanding the world around him.

Q. What is one of your favorite memories from the time you were a college student?

Ninde met his wife at ORU, so their time getting to know each other is one of his favorite memories.

Q. Do you have any advice for students who want to succeed in college or life after graduation?

“Find the thing you are passionate about and chase after it,” Ninde said.

