Meet Professor Henry Ninde

Adjunct Professor Henry Ninde grew up in Tulsa and has called it home his entire life.

“Haven’t lived anywhere else, but I love to travel anywhere I can,” Ninde said.

He teaches digital photography at Oral Roberts University.

Q. What other classes do you teach?

“I’m an adjunct professor, so I am a full-time freelancer and just teach this class on the side,” Ninde said.

He runs a freelance photography business, Henry Ninde Creative, where he captures moments for weddings, churches, businesses, sports teams and more.

Q. What are your hobbies?

“Outside of taking photos, I really love to run,” Ninde said.

Other interests include traveling, hiking and being out in nature. Ninde enjoys spending time with his wife and their friends. Another great pastime?

“Sitting at a good coffee shop and dreaming about my next project,” Ninde said.

Q. What brought you to Oral Roberts University?

Ninde grew up on Lewis Avenue, not far from ORU, and first came here as a student.

“I never knew what ORU was about, but I had some friends who were interested in attending,” Ninde said. He toured campus with a friend who eventually became his roommate. After touring ORU, Ninde came to a decision: “This was the place I was supposed to be.”

He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s in public relations and advertising.

Q. When it comes to your field of study, what fascinates you?

“Light,” Ninde stated. “We talk lots and lots about photography, but it’s easy to take light for granted. We aren’t photographing people, places, things …. We are photographing and capturing light.”

Q. What are some ways God has surprised you in life?

“Both his faithfulness and his handiwork,” Ninde said. “He is consistently present and patient with us, even though we are completely hopeless. His creation and handiwork never cease to amaze me.”

Q. For your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

“Iceland is very high on my list of places to explore and photograph,” Ninde stated.

He also hopes to go to Yosemite National Park and photograph Half Dome, a towering rock formation shaped like — you guessed it — a half dome.

Q. If someone wrote a book about your life, what would it be called?

It might be titled “Learning How to See,” Ninde suggested. For him, the title reflects more than just his passion for photography: It’s a deeper metaphor for understanding the world around him.

Q. What is one of your favorite memories from the time you were a college student?

Ninde met his wife at ORU, so their time getting to know each other is one of his favorite memories.

Q. Do you have any advice for students who want to succeed in college or life after graduation?

“Find the thing you are passionate about and chase after it,” Ninde said.