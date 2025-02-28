Meet Dr. Jeffrey Voth

In the spring, Dr. Jeffrey Voth, professor of theology and practical ministry, teaches Philosophy of Science, C.S. Lewis: His Life and His Legacy, Major Religions of the World and Christian Life: New Testament. In the fall, he teaches Intro to Philosophy, Ethics, Christocentric Apologetics: Jesus is the Thesis and Christian Life: Old Testament.

Which class is your favorite, and why?

Voth’s favorite course to teach is C.S. Lewis: His Life and His Legacy.

“I don’t know if you can ever get enough,” Voth said. “I’ve had the opportunity to live at [Lewis’s] estate in Oxford, England and do some work there and do some writing there, so I love that course.”

Voth had the opportunity to shoot a documentary while at Oxford. Students who take Voth’s course can learn more about Lewis, the film and much of the work that went on behind the scenes.

Where did you grow up?

Voth grew up among the mountains of Colorado in a small town west of Denver.

What jobs did you have before and during your time as a professor?

After graduating from ORU in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in pastoral studies with an emphasis in youth ministry, Voth became a youth pastor. He spent time working with an organization called Youth for Christ, and he eventually became a senior pastor. Voth also started a ministry called Cavetime, which ministers to men around the world.

What brought you to teach at ORU?

After graduating from ORU, Voth believed he was done with school.

“I was tired,” Voth said. “I’d been a student, an RA [resident adviser] and all the stuff that, probably, you know what I’m talking about.”

However, Voth’s father shared a prophetic word that Voth would return to school, and eventually to ORU. Sure enough, during his years as a youth pastor, Voth felt led to return to school.

“I’m doing all I can to keep my brain fresh, and growing and feeding it,” Dr. Voth said.

After earning his doctorate in Ministry-Leadership in Community Spiritual Formation from Denver Seminary in 2011, Voth was asked to return to ORU as an adjunct professor. He began to teach worldview courses in the History Department, and when there was an opening in the Theology Department, Voth was eager to fill it.

When it comes to your field of study, what fascinates you?

Voth is fascinated by philosophy, apologetics and especially C.S. Lewis.

“[Lewis] thought that everybody would forget about him after five years,” Voth said. However, Lewis is the second-most influential author in modern history, according to Voth. Sixty-two years after his death in 1963, people still read, love and study his many works.

“There’s not a lot of people like Lewis,” Voth said. “He would be frustrated, probably, that we make so much about him, which is, I think, why so many people like him.”

What is one way God has surprised you in life?

“Love for grandkids,” Voth said. He has four grandchildren, and he enjoys spending time with them.

For your dream vacation, where would you go and what would you do?

Voth would spend three weeks in a cabin in the mountains of Alaska.

“I wouldn’t want to have to go out and get food,” Voth said. “I’d want them to fly it into me.”

He would spend his time fishing and having campfires and “would absolutely love it.”

If someone wrote a book about your life, what would it be called?

A book about his life would be called “Kindler of Fire,” Voth suggested. He is passionate about helping students discover their purpose in life.

“I’d get fired up seeing you get fired up about something,” Voth said. “That’s what I live for.”

Voth believes that each person is put on Earth for a reason.

“All of us have a purpose, and it’s beyond your name,” Voth said. “My purpose is beyond my name. I know our names are on our birth certificates, but there’s something deeper that identifies you in the Kingdom.”

What is one of your favorite memories from the time you were a college student?

As an RA, part of Voth’s job was to take pictures for new students’ ID cards in the fall.

“I remember, I’m taking ID card pictures, and this beautiful young lady came through,” Voth said. “I took her picture, and I’m like, ‘I need to get to know her.’”

The lady, whose name was Lori, ended up being on Voth’s sister wing. Forty years later, they are happily married with three sons and one daughter.

Do you have any advice for students who want to succeed in college?

“Learn the college rhythm,” Voth said. “Never forget why you came here. You came here to get a degree. Now have fun, but fun is secondary. You can have fun while you’re getting a degree but get your degree.”